Kapalua's Plantation Course returns to the professional golf rota in 2027

The storied Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw design will be the home of the LPGA Tour's LOTTE Championship.
Tim Gavrich
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The Plantation Course at Kapalua on the Hawaiian island of Maui will return to the professional golf calendar when it hosts the LPGA Tour's LOTTE Championship in March of 2027.

One of professional golf's iconic tournament venues is back on the calendar.

The Plantation Course at Kapalua has been announced as the new home of the LPGA Tour's LOTTE Championship, which will be contested from March 18-21, 2027.

The popular Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw-designed layout on the Hawaiian island of Maui hosted the PGA Tour from 1999 through 2025, an event most recently known as The Sentry. The 2026 Sentry was canceled amid concerns over the course's water situation before the Tour announced in April of 2026 that it would no longer contest either The Sentry at Kapalua or the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club, ending a more than half-century tradition of top-level men's professional golf in Hawaii. Waialae will host a PGA Tour Champions event starting in 2027.

Kapalua's return to TV screens in the spring of 2027 represents a shift in the location and time of year for an LPGA Tour event that has been held on the island of Oahu since its inception in 2012. The LOTTE Championship visited Ko Olina Golf Club from 2012 through 2019 before moving to Hoakalei Country Club starting in 2021 after the 2020 edition was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, Jeeno Thitikul won the 2026 LOTTE Championship for her 11th career LPGA Tour title.

"We are thrilled to welcome the LPGA back to Kapalua and professional golf back to Maui," said Kapalua Golf General Manager Alex Nakajima. "The Plantation Course offers a unique challenge that will showcase the talents of the world's best female golfers. Fans can look forward to four days of high-level competition set against the stunning backdrop of the Pacific Ocean.”

The Plantation Course stands out as one of the most scenic golf courses in professional golf. In some ways, its sense of scale makes it a precursor to the contemporary resort golf design mode, which prioritizes large corridors and features with sweeping vistas. Its 17th and 18th holes plunge 170 and 160 feet downhill, respectively, forming one of the most thrilling two-hole finishes in the world.

Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course #18
Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course
Lahaina, Hawaii
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Tiger Woods' legendary 2000 PGA Tour season began with a playoff victory at Kapalua; now, the LPGA Tour has a chance to begin etching its players into the course's history.

Kapalua currently finds itself in a transitional period. Not only is it moving from PGA Tour to LPGA Tour hosting duties, it is currently in a holding pattern with regard to its Bay Course, which closed in 2025 in order to divert available water to the Plantation Course. Renovation plans have floated around, but remain on hold for now.

The relocated LOTTE Championship will be the second event of a two-week Hawaiian swing for the LPGA Tour in 2027. Prior to visiting Maui, the tour will contest the inaugural Nanea Cup at Nanea Golf Club on the Big Island.

USGA pin setters - Shinnecock Hills
Golf Course News & Notes
July 27, 2018
Get all the latest news and notes on new course announcements, major renovations and more right here.

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Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is GolfPass' Senior Writer. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.

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