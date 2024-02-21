New wedges for 2024 from 9 top golf club manufacturers and brands

Wedges are a special breed of golf club. On the whole, their design has changed the least over the last century. There have been important refinements, but from their tear-drop shapes to their substantial soles, made to bust through turf, sand and other impediments, they are a proud link to the game's past. Equally important on offense or defense, a good wedge is indispensable whether you're trying to get out of trouble or drop a surgically precise short approach from the fairway next to the cup.

As a result, golfers tend to get attached to wedges, sometimes buying multiple sets of the same one in order to spread out wear over the course of half a dozen seasons or more. I have done this myself, resorting to both eBay and online golf store clearance sections to grab multiples of a certain wedge model that was three or four generations out-of-date at the time.

That said, in the realm of new golf clubs, the first shots with a brand-new wedge are awfully exciting, as fresh grooves can put downright silly amounts of spin on a golf ball.

This year's crop of new wedges doesn't exactly reinvent the category, largely because there isn't much need to. But most golfers - especially those who play more than 40-50 rounds per year - come due for new wedges on a fairly regular basis.

If you're in the market for new wedges in 2024, you have an excellent slate to choose from.

The 2 most important trends in new wedges in 2024

Grinds, grinds, grinds

Touring pros are very particular about the grinds on the soles of their wedges. The ways in which craftspeople like Titleist's Bob Vokey and Aaron Dill are able to shape specific parts of the wedge to affect the way the club interacts with turf and sand has major implications for the techniques that the world's best players deploy on a variety of greenside shots. This base of knowledge trickles down to us mortal golfers, who are able to choose wedges based on the turf conditions we experience and the way we deliver the club to the ball. "Bounce" is the main term related to this dynamic; as a general rule, golfers who play in soft turf and/or tend to descend sharply into the ball benefit from higher-bounce wedges, while lower bounce figures tend to benefit golfers who play in firmer conditions and create shallower impact angles on their shots. Knowing your own tendencies and preferences will help you find wedges that will help you with your greenside struggles.

Full-face grooves

Several years ago, Phil Mickelson and some of the great wedge players started talking about how they intentionally hit certain shots high on the face or out towards the toe of their wedges in order to deaden both impact and the way the ball lands on the fast, firm greens professionals often confront. As a result, Callaway, TaylorMade, Cleveland and other companies have started producing wedges whose grooves traverse the entire length of the clubface. Many golfers initially reacted negatively to the unfamiliar look of these clubs, but acceptance has broadened, even though these wedges are still a minority part of the market.

(Note: PGA Tour Superstore is sponsoring some of our equipment coverage this year, including the videos you'll see below. Their more than 50 locations nationwide are all equipped with the latest technology and staffed with passionate, knowledgeable club fitters to help you dial in your new golf clubs.)

Titleist Vokey SM10 wedges

Just as Scotty Cameron is synonymous with Titleist putters, Bob Vokey is the patron saint of Titleist wedges. The main updates to the newest line of SM wedges are positioned as "refinements" - adjusted head shape, updated groove milling and cutting processes and further dialed-in centers of gravity. Titleist's wedge grinds are as extensive as any company's too, which appeals to short-game speciaists. $189.99 at PGATourSuperstore.com.

Callaway JAWS Raw Face Chrome wedges

Callaway's latest update to its JAWS line of wedges introduces an unvarnished clubface, which is meant to maximize spin, while tungsten weighting (used for the first time in Callaway wedges) brings added balance to the clubhead. The new wedges are available in Chrome or Raw Black Plasma finishes. $179.99.

Mizuno T24 wedges

Mizuno has always been steadfastly performance-focused, with a devoted following that adores their forged irons. Their wedges are strong, too, and their new T24 series has a refined head shape and comes in three different finishes - including "Denim Copper" - and five different grind profiles. $179.99.

PING S159 wedges

For the last several years, PING has proceeded with two separate wedge lines: The Glide series and the forged Glide Pro line. This year, they've streamlined to one line, S159, with two available finishes, an impressive array of grind options and a brand-new, free WebFit Wedge app that any golfer can use to whittle down the options to the best ones for his or her game. $179.99.

NOTE: We featured PING's brand-new S159 wedges in our recap of PGA Tour Superstore's annual Summit event here.

Cleveland Smart Sole, CBX4 and RTX wedges

Cleveland has made great wedges for decades, and their run continues with three distinct series of wedges. The Smart Sole is geared toward higher handicappers who need extra help, especially out of bunkers, with an oversized sole to help deliver a successful thump when needed. The CBX4 is Cleveland's latest cavity-back wedge, while the RTX6 sports the latest updates to the company's bread-and-butter offering. $169.99 RTX6 | $169.99 CBX4 | $99.98 Smart Sole

Tour Edge Exotics Wingman wedges

Tour Edge's latest Wingman wedge comes with its proprietary VIBRCOR material in two pockets that help with feel as well as forgiveness via enhanced perimeter weighting, all in a traditional silhouette. $139.99 at TourEdge.com.

Other companies' current wedge lines

TaylorMade MG4 wedges

Introduced in 2023, TaylorMade's latest Milled Grind series of wedges continues to be popular, with pros like Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods both gaming them. Raw clubfaces with etched Spin Treads seek to optimize spin. $179.99.

Cobra

Cobra's current wedge line, Snakebite, comes in both a Chrome and a Black finish, with a OneLength option as well as a cavity-backed, Snakebite X model. $159.99.

Wilson

A 2024 model hasn't been announced, so Wilson golfers can still buy the previous-generation forged Staff Model wedges from the iconic sporting goods brand. $99.98.