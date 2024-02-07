I love my driver. It's taken a couple years to really dial it in, but now I feel really confident when I step onto the tee box that I'm going to hit the ball far (for me) and straight.

It's no coincidence that my current gamer - a PING G425 LST with a KBS Tour graphite shaft in it - is the first driver I've been custom fitted for in years. I spent an hour with Todd Setsma, my local PING fitting rep - a 20-year employee of the company - at the range at my home golf course fine-tuning the club not just to give me the best numbers, but to also fit my preferred ball flight (medium-low) and shot shape (fade).

Custom-fitting is invaluable, and while the impulse to click "Buy Now" can be tough to overcome when you see something you really like and really want, the longest-term new golf club relationships tend to be forged in the fitting bay.

(Note: PGA Tour Superstore is sponsoring some of our equipment coverage this year, including the videos you'll see below. Their more than 50 locations nationwide are all equipped with the latest technology and staffed with passionate, knowledgeable club fitters to help you dial in your new golf clubs.)

3 trends among new drivers in 2024

Forgiveness-forward

The last couple of decades have been an all-out arms-race between golf club manufacturers to claim their newest driver will produce the highest ball speeds, even on off-center hits, all in service of helping you drive the golf ball farther than ever. Forgiveness has taken a back seat until 2024, when multiple OEMs are centering it in their messaging around new clubs. To me, this signals a tacit admission that distance has more or less plateaued relative to prevailing golf equipment regulations, and the new task R&D departments have is to help you hit the ball straighter than you did last year.

All 'Max' everything

Of the 10 brands with new drivers for 2024 listed below, half of them have a driver model with the name "Max" in it. They want you to think of maximum distance, forgiveness or both. In most cases, the "Max" driver in a lineup is the one positioned for the greatest number of golfers.

Rising prices (with exceptions)

The cost of a brand-new driver has jumped towards $600 lately. Maybe you have a relatively recent model whose trade-in value will dampen that hit somewhat, but be advised that the going rate from the biggest companies is closer to $1,000 than not, especially if your custom fitting results in a shaft recommendation that falls outside the stock offerings. That said, a couple of manufacturers seem willing to undercut the competition on price if it means golfers will be persuaded to try them out.

With that in mind, here are 10 of the biggest golf club manufacturers' new driver offerings for 2024:

PING G430 MAX 10K driver

On the heels of its successful release of the G430 line of drivers in 2023, PING has added another one: the G430 MAX 10K, which represents the first driver the company has made that achieves a combined moment-of-inertia (MOI) measurement of more than 10,000 along both vertical and horizontal axes. This makes the MAX 10K one of the most forgiving drivers ever made. $599.99 at PGATourSuperstore.com.

Cleveland Golf's new Launcher XL2 driver

Forgiveness is at the core of Cleveland's latest release, which leverages some assistance from AI to help golfers find more fairways. $449.99

Callaway Ai Smoke driver

With four distinct heads, all designed with AI assistance, Callaway seeks to provide a high-performance, long and straight tee club for every golfer. The Paradym Ai Smoke Max model uses adjustable perimeter weighting to help most golfers dial in the clubhead. $599.99

TaylorMade Qi10 Driver

Every year brings a new TaylorMade driver line like clockwork. The new Qi10 driver series is three models broad. There's the Qi10, the low-spin Qi10LS and the Qi10 Max, which boasts a 10,000-MOI rating. $599.99

Cobra DARKSPEED driver

Whereas PING and TaylorMade are pushing forgiveness, Cobra continues to argue there's room to grow in terms of ball speed and distance. Their new DARKSPEED driver impressed us when we got a sneak-peek a few weeks ago, and its simplified, handsome aesthetics are likely to catch some golfers' eyes in 2024. $549.99.

Mizuno ST-MAX 230 driver

Mizuno's newest offering, which can be bought for up to $200 less than some of its contemporaries, made my list of impressive products I saw at the 2024 PGA Merchandise Show. The ST-MAX adds to the ST-230 series that was introduced last year, using a new, larger CORTECH chamber that helps stabilize the clubhead. 2024 Sony Open winner Grayson Murray had one in his bag in January. $499.99.

PXG Black Ops driver

PXG's new Black Ops drivers represent the Arizona-based company's new offering for 2024. Courtesy image

New for 2024, PXG's Black Ops line of golf clubs includes two different models of driver. A proprietary titanium Advanced Material Face is new this year, as is a non-uniform bulge and roll face design that adjusts the geometry at different parts of the face in order to solve more efficiently for off-center contact, while additional carbon fiber in both the crown and sole of the driver provides for weight savings and center-of-gravity optimization. $599.99 at PXG.com.

XXIO 13 driver

Part of the same Dunlop Sports family as Cleveland and Srixon, XXIO golf clubs continue to be popular among folks with lower and moderate swing speeds, as their lightweight models help golfers of a certain age claw back valuable distance they may have lost over the years. The new XXIO 13 driver comes with a reformulated clubface that seeks to bring more distance to golfers with swing speeds under 90 miles per hour. $699.99.

Tour Edge Exotics C723 and E723 drivers

Tour Edge has several devoted followers on PGA Tour Champions, and their Exotics drivers and fairway woods have always been regarded as some of the longest on the market. They're in between major releases so their 2024 driver line remains the C723 and E723, which were both released in 2023. They represent a great contrarian option for golfers who are willing to diverge from the biggest OEMs. $349.98.

Titleist TSR drivers

Like Tour Edge's Exotics, Titleist's current lineup of drivers represents its main 2023 release, which was actually available in late 2022. The TSR made a noticeable leap in distance, and has found its way into many PGA Tour players' golf bags - including several who are not under contract to play it. Keep an eye out for a new Titleist driver later this year. $599.99-$799.99.