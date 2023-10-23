9 tips for the perfect golf trip to Melbourne's Australian Sandbelt

To many Americans, playing golf in the famous Australian Sandbelt feels like an unattainable dream.

It's easy to get caught up in all the hurdles for a golf trip to Melbourne: the cost, the 15-hour flight from California, the logistics of getting tee times on very exclusive clubs like Royal Melbourne, the jet lag during and after the journey, finding time for at least 10 days away from work and family, etc.

But if Dr. Alister MacKenzie could make the weeks-long trek by boat almost a century ago, you can certainly make one of golf's most memorable trips come to life, too. I traveled Down Under in February, playing 17 courses in 16 days on a trip that included stops in Melbourne, the Mornington and Bellarine peninsulas south of the city, Tasmania and King Island.

After my incredible experience, I want to share a few travel tips to make the thought of organizing a similar excursion less daunting and to help plan your journey. To condense things for you, these tips are for planning the ultimate golf trip to the Australian Sandbelt. Tasmania and King Island can wait for another time (and story). There's plenty to see and do for a week or more in and around Melbourne.