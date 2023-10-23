9 tips for the perfect golf trip to Melbourne's Australian Sandbelt

I spent eight days earlier this year playing golf throughout Victoria learning a few tips and tricks to make your next trip Down Under that much better.
Golfers walk the Yarra Yarra Golf Club at dusk.

To many Americans, playing golf in the famous Australian Sandbelt feels like an unattainable dream.

It's easy to get caught up in all the hurdles for a golf trip to Melbourne: the cost, the 15-hour flight from California, the logistics of getting tee times on very exclusive clubs like Royal Melbourne, the jet lag during and after the journey, finding time for at least 10 days away from work and family, etc.

But if Dr. Alister MacKenzie could make the weeks-long trek by boat almost a century ago, you can certainly make one of golf's most memorable trips come to life, too. I traveled Down Under in February, playing 17 courses in 16 days on a trip that included stops in Melbourne, the Mornington and Bellarine peninsulas south of the city, Tasmania and King Island.

After my incredible experience, I want to share a few travel tips to make the thought of organizing a similar excursion less daunting and to help plan your journey. To condense things for you, these tips are for planning the ultimate golf trip to the Australian Sandbelt. Tasmania and King Island can wait for another time (and story). There's plenty to see and do for a week or more in and around Melbourne.

  1. Don't play 36 holes every day
    A pair of golfers walk Royal Melbourne's East Course.

    There are so many courses surrounding Melbourne in the Australian Sandbelt and the Mornington and Bellarine peninsulas that it's easy to try to play them all. I almost did, but you shouldn't.

    I attempted playing 36 holes a day THREE days in a row. I almost paid an extreme price. My back almost gave out after that stretch, an injury that could have derailed my extended journey to Tasmania and King Island. What saved me was a massage and hot tub/cold tub experience at Peninsula Hot Springs, a natural geothermal mineral springs and day spa facility on the Mornington Peninsula. 

    Peninsula Hot Springs features natural hot springs and spa facilities that cater to Mornington Peninsula visitors for the day.

    There is such a thing as too much golf. You don't want to regret finding out what your limit might be.

    If you're a golf nut who just can't get enough, several 36-hole days can make sense. Just be sure to leave a day between them for rest and recovery. Remember, the Sandbelt courses are all about walking, so make sure you're in shape for the itinerary you choose. The options for the best 36-hole days are plentiful. I've ranked them below:
    1. The East and West at Royal Melbourne
    2. Victoria Golf Club and Kingston Heath Golf Club
    3. Two of the three courses at The National. The Gunnamatta, Moonah and Old Course are all superb.
    4. Yarra Yarra Golf Club and Metropolitan (with Huntingdale as a third option)
    5. The Legends and Open Course at Peppers Moonah Links Resort

    Editor's Note: I didn't play the 36 holes at Peninsula Kingswood Country Golf Club, but both the North and South Courses are highly regarded.

    Have you been to the Australian Sandbelt or are you planning a trip? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

  2. Don't play Royal Melbourne or Kingston Heath first
    This scene at the club's extra 19th hole showcases the rugged natural look of Kingston Heath.

    The biggest regret of my trip was playing 36 holes at Royal Melbourne first. My game, body clock and mind were still stuck in America. I felt out of sorts and didn't get to fully enjoy the experience. I'd add Kingston Heath to the list of which courses to avoid on round 1. These two Presidents Cup hosts (future, in Kingston Heath's case) are the two premier tournament tests in Australia, so you'll want to be ready to play your best. A warmup round at Yarra Yarra or Metropolitan would be better. I didn't play Huntingdale or Commonwealth, so I can't vouch for them as potential warm-up rounds, but I think they're solid options as well. These four courses are still world-class, but they are more forgiving for a golfer suffering jet lag.

  3. Take at least one day off to enjoy the city
    Artist James Wilson shows off his handiwork during a guided tour of Melbourne's vibrant street art scene.

    Staying in the city will give you some time to explore Melbourne, but I'd even go a step further and take an entire day off from golf in order to see more. That advice might be taken as treason by some golf groups, but I'm not the only one who thinks this way.

    Cummins, the tour operator, said many groups make the mistake of playing too many days in a row. "The Melbourne Sandbelt courses are not only mentally tough to play, they can be physically challenging," he shared. "Most visiting golfers visit the Sandbelt in the summer months (from) January through March. Hot dry days are common in Melbourne and combine this with most of the courses being walking only, it can take a toll physically. Be sure to have enough rest days to fully enjoy the experience."

    If you pace your group's schedule correctly, you'll be rewarded with some memorable experiences and renewed energy when you do head back to the course.

    During my five-day stay, I saw Melbourne from all angles off the course:
    * a guided Real Melbourne Bike Tour that included drinks on a rooftop bar.
    * a sunrise hot-air balloon ride over downtown from Global Ballooning that ended with a surprise landing in a skate park after we missed our initial drop-off point due to shifting winds.
    * a walking Melbourne Street Art Tour that ended at Blender Studios, where talented artists each have their own work space to create their next masterpiece.
    * dangling over the city from 'The Edge', Melbourne Skydeck's all-glass enclosure that juts out 3 meters from the tallest building in the Southern Hemisphere. The view from nearly 1,000 feet down to the river and beyond is spectacular.

    A beach day to go surfing, paddle-boarding, kite-boarding or some other adventurous ocean sport is never a bad idea, either.

    Trust us on this one: A sunrise balloon ride over Melbourne is better than a morning tee time on the Sandbelt.

  4. Explore the Mornington Peninsula
    Peppers Moonah Links Resort is a popular 36-hole resort home to nice accommodations.

    Despite its proximity to the 10 courses of the Australian Sandbelt, the Mornington Peninsula really feels like another destination entirely. The region's courses, hotels and towns give off the holiday vibe that you're out of the city's traffic and hassles and ready to relax. There's beaches and coastal hikes to explore and a general slower pace to life. None of the peninsula's courses are 'world ranked', but there's a lot to like about the 36 holes at Peppers Moonah Links Golf Resort, the 54 holes at The National, The Dunes Golf Links and St. Andrews Beach, a Tom Doak course building a new clubhouse in 2024. The National is a private club, but does accept international visitors.

    Moonah Links
    View Tee Times
    Moonah Links - The Legends Course
    Fingal , Mornington/Bellarine
    Resort
    4.94445
    6
    Write Review
    Moonah Links - The Open Course
    View Tee Times
    Moonah Links - The Open Course
    Fingal, Mornington/Bellarine
    Resort
    5.0
    2
    Write Review
    National GC - Moonah: #14
    National Golf Club - The Moonah Course
    Cape Schanck, Mornington/Bellarine
    Private
    0.0
    0
    Write Review
    National GC - Ocean: #7
    National Golf Club - Gunnamatta Course
    Cape Schanck, Mornington/Bellarine
    Private
    0.0
    0
    Write Review
    National GC
    National Golf Club - The Old Course
    Cape Schanck, Mornington/Bellarine
    Private
    0.0
    0
    Write Review
    St Andrews Beach GC
    St Andrews Beach Golf Club
    Fingal, Flinders
    Public
    5.0
    1
    Write Review
    The Dunes Golf Links - The Dunes: Aerial
    The Dunes Golf Links - The Dunes Course
    Rye, Mornington/Bellarine
    Public
    5.0
    1
    Write Review
    The Dunes Golf Links
    The Dunes Golf Links - The Cups Course
    Rye, Mornington/Bellarine
    Public
    4.0
    1
    Write Review

  5. Play a course you've never heard of
    Hundreds of kangaroos call the Anglesea Golf Club home.

    It's always tempting when booking your dream trip to stick to only the top-ranked courses. There's a lot of them in the Sandbelt and adjacent Mornington Peninsula. Some of my most fun experiences came discovering other courses.

    A tip from my Melbourne bike tour guide led me to seek out the Anglesea Golf Club, a course along the Great Ocean Road that's a nature sanctuary home to hundreds of kangaroos. Golfers can play through without too much trouble from the 'roos or the tourist trucks that ferry kids and families out to see them lounging in the tree shade and munching on the fairways.

    Although I didn't have time to play, the Flinders Golf Club was just minutes from my hotel in the Mornington Peninsula, so I took a detour to look around. Whenever a course boasts ties to Dr. Alister MacKenzie, it's a must-see for curious golfers. A coastal road runs through Flinders, so I parked my car and poked around.

    The Flinders Golf Club rides the coastal cliffs of the Mornington Peninsula.

    The last thing I'll note is that oftentimes, it's easier to have fun on courses where you have little or no expectations. A course ranked among the top 10 in the world like Royal Melbourne West carries such high expectations that it may be hard for you to be blown away. It's an easier bar to hurdle at a less-heralded Sandbelt course like Yarra Yarra, which won me over with its charms.

  6. Stay in downtown Melbourne for at least four nights
    The QT Melbourne hotel features an elevated that talks to guests.

    Logistically, it might make more sense to stay closer the Sandbelt courses, which are between 25 and 45 minutes south of downtown Melbourne. But the real joy of the journey is the chance to explore Melbourne. The worlds of art, sport, international culture and the culinary scene are part of the fabric of what truly is a great city. Every time I traveled by foot, bike, trolley or car, I found something exciting and new.

    My first home base was QT Melbourne, a boutique hotel in the high-end fashion district. It was chic with an elevator that talks to guests, usually with some snark.

    One night at the NEXT Hotel Melbourne introduced me to La Madonna, an impressive restaurant within a contemporary high-rise hotel.

    I took taxis to and from the courses, so I didn't have to worry about driving in traffic, rental car fees or paying the cost of expensive overnight parking downtown. Once you're at your hotel, everything is within walking distance or easy to reach via the city's reliable and inexpensive trolley system.

  7. Get creative for dinner
    With influences from Asia, Europe and its local culture, the food scene in Mebourne is a feast for the senses.

    After a long day of golf, it's easy, and habit, for golfers to eat at the clubhouse or head out in search of some pub food like pizza or burgers.

    Melbourne is one of the world's most cosmopolitan cities. Don't miss the chance to have some real culinary experiences. My most exotic meals were served at Supernormal, one of the city's most popular dinner haunts; a chic small-plates wine bar named Embla and a more traditional white-cloth experience at Victoria by Farmer's Daughters. For lunch, don't miss the vibrant ambiance of Yarra Botanica, a floating bar and restaurant on the Yarra River. The menu is diverse, and the people watching five stars.

    If you really can't live without some comfort food, find out which local restaurant is having Chicken Parm Night. Yes, this is a real delicacy Down Under. My chicken parmesan at the Deck Bar and Bistro inside the Flinders Hotel was one of my favorite meals of the trip.

    Chicken Parmesan - served at the Deck Bar and Bistro inside the Flinders Hotel - is a staple of the diet in Melbourne.

  8. Talk to a tour operator

    Using a reputable tour operator to organize your trip would be the easiest way to get all the details sorted, but that comes with a cost. At the very least, you should at least talk to a tour operator and ask all the questions that feel relevant. They're experts who might introduce you to tourist attractions, courses, places to stay and logistics you might have never even considered.

    I teed it up with Simon Cummins, the director of Golf Tourism Australia who has been leading inbound Australian golf tours for years. He said most of his golf clients usually try to hit all the famous world-ranked courses in Melbourne, King Island, Tasmania and Sydney (in that order) in one trip. I don't like that idea because Sydney is such a great city that it deserves more time to explore than a quick stopover to play New South Wales.

    Cummins said Americans often make two critical mistakes when planning their trip, including the process for hiring caddies. It's not like the top U.S. clubs, where a request for caddies can be made the day of play.

    "Caddie requests need be made well in advance," he noted.  

    Royal Melbourne GC - East: #2
    Royal Melbourne Golf Club - The East Course
    Black Rock, Melbourne, VIC
    Private
    0.0
    0
    Write Review
    Kingston Heath GC
    Kingston Heath Golf Club
    Cheltenham, Melbourne, VIC
    Private
    4.8571428571
    3
    Write Review
    Victoria GC: #9
    Victoria Golf Club
    Cheltenham, Melbourne, VIC
    Private
    5.0
    3
    Write Review
    Metropolitan GC
    Metropolitan Golf Club
    South Oakleigh, Melbourne, VIC
    Private
    5.0
    3
    Write Review
    Yarra Yarra GC
    Yarra Yarra Golf Club
    Bentleigh East, Melbourne, VIC
    Private
    5.0
    1
    Write Review
    Royal Melbourne GC - West: #5
    Royal Melbourne Golf Club - The West Course
    Black Rock, Melbourne, VIC
    Private
    4.5
    2
    Write Review
    Commonwealth's 16th hole
    Commonwealth Golf Club
    South Oakleigh, Melbourne, VIC
    Private
    4.5
    2
    Write Review
    Peninsula Kingswood Country GC - South: #13
    Peninsula Kingswood Country Golf Club - The South Course
    Frankston, Melbourne, VIC
    Private
    4.4285714286
    2
    Write Review
    Peninsula Kingswood Country GC - North
    Peninsula Kingswood Country Golf Club - The North Course
    Frankston, Melbourne, VIC
    Private
    5.0
    3
    Write Review
    Huntingdale GC
    Huntingdale Golf Club
    South Oakleigh, Melbourne, VIC
    Private
    5.0
    1
    Write Review

  9. Start the planning early
    The National Golf Club on the Mornington Peninsula is home to three nationally-ranked courses, including the dramatic Old Course.

    Start your planning process as early as possible. Making tee times for the Australian Sandbelt isn't all that easy. The 10 Sandbelt clubs - plus The National, an exclusive 54-hole club on the Mornington Peninsula - all have limited tee times available to non-members. They often require a letter of recommendation from your club professional and/or verification of your official handicap to book. It's a very formal online process that takes time. If you're not a member of a prestigious club, don't fret. The right tour operator can get you on.

Travel TipsTrips
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
0 Comments
More from the author
Royal Melbourne Golf Course - East course - hole 16
Articles
8 Min Read
How Melbourne and the Australian Sandbelt team up as golf's greatest trip
October 18, 2023
The chance to tee up Melbourne, the Mornington Peninsula and beyond is arguably the most coveted golf adventure by serious players.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Jameson Golf Links - views
Articles
3 Min Read
New Jameson Golf Links debuts outside of Dublin, Ireland
October 11, 2023
The renamed and redesigned links headlines our golf course news & notes for October, 2023.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
Sun Mountain - ClubGlider golf travel bag
Articles
2 Min Read
Is Sun Mountain's ClubGlider the game's best golf travel bag?
October 4, 2023
The ClubGlider's pull-out leg makes rolling through the airport a breeze.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Mottram Hall - walking golfers
Articles
4 Min Read
What kind of walking golfer are you?
October 4, 2023
Which do you prefer: carrying your bag, pushing a cart or walking with an elaborate electric trolley?
By Jason Scott Deegan
Sea Ranch Golf Links - hole 8
Articles
2 Min Read
California's 5 best value golf courses overlooking the Pacific Ocean
October 3, 2023
Ocean golf doesn't have to break the bank at these five courses.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Red Hawk Golf and Resort - villas
Articles
3 Min Read
The Red Hawk Golf and Resort soars under the radar outside of Reno, Nevada
September 29, 2023
The 36-hole club with onsite villas for stay and plays in Sparks, Nev., is thriving in the post-pandemic golf boom.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Popular
2023 Ryder Cup - Singles Matches
Articles
4 Min Read
How to incorporate more team golf into your life
October 2, 2023
The thrill and agony of shared victory and defeat need not be reserved for the best players in the world.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Shriners Children's Open - Round One
Articles
1 Min Read
Lexi Thompson's Las Vegas trip was a Cool Golf Thing
October 17, 2023
It shows how far behind trend the PGA Tour is with regard to mixed men's and women's events.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Blayze Chapman - PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach.
Articles
4 Min Read
Learning from the pros at the PURE Insurance Open impacting First Tee at Pebble Beach
September 25, 2023
Top First Tee junior golfers share what they learned from their veteran PGA Tour Champions playing partners.
By Jason Scott Deegan
pga-frisco-east-18-hero.jpg
Articles
8 Min Read
Trip dispatch: Omni PGA Frisco’s sizzle, steak and seriously impressive golf facilities
October 16, 2023
Texas’ new half-billion-dollar golf megaplex north of Dallas seeks to muscle into the top tier of American golf resorts.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Read More
Now Reading
9 tips for the perfect golf trip to Melbourne's Australian Sandbelt
Search Near Me