25 top public golf courses and hidden golf gems in Great Britain and Ireland - Golfers' Choice 2026

Want to play the best public golf courses of Great Britain and Ireland and save some money along the way?
Our top 25 ranking of the best golf courses and hidden gems of Great Britain and Ireland can help guide you.
We compiled our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least two reviews in 2025 to be eligible for this year's list.
If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly. Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Great Britain and Ireland or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course.
GB&I golf courses reviewed in 2025: 1,370
Reviews of GB&I golf courses in 2025: 18,691
How the Rankings Are Determined
Review Requirements
We analyzed nearly 19,000 reviews of Great Britain's and Ireland's golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.
GolfPass Rating Index
This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).
Who This List Is Best For
Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.
Best golf courses and hidden gems of Great Britain & Ireland
-
East Renfrewshire Golf Club, ScotlandNewton Mearns, East RenfrewshirePrivate4.778431372536
Green fee: $106
What they're saying: "I used to play this course when I was young. Last time I played was 40 years ago. When back in Glasgow, I decided time to finally go back. I was not disappointed. The course was almost exactly as I remembered it with many interesting but challenging holes. Condition was great and as a special bonus they threw in some very non-Scottish sunny weather!" - ScotDee
-
Chesfield Downs Golf & Country Club - Chesfield Downs Course, EnglandGraveley, North HertfordshireSemi-Private4.899159663924
Green fee: $47
What they're saying: "We had a lovely round today. It's been awful weather but we chose a lovely sunny day! Although cold. The course is well looked after and the groundsmen are on top of any wet areas protecting them with a walk around tape." - Tracycollings
-
Darrington Golf Club, EnglandDarrington, City of WakefieldSemi-Private4.541666666715
Green fee: $52
What they're saying: "Really enjoyed. Conditions were perfect. Members and staff very friendly. Course layout easy to follow. Good day out." - GolfPass Reviewer
-
The Caversham - Eyston Course, EnglandMapledurham, South OxfordshireSemi-Private4.890756302514
Green fee: $160
What they're saying: "Really enjoyed playing the course. Everything was in meticulous condition, very friendly and welcoming staff. A great experience." - WolfgangS
-
Gullane Golf Club - No. 2, Scotland
Green fee: $133+
What they're saying: "You know a golf course is good when you keep going back to play it, and every ime its a different test. Superb as always. 10/10" - JH1872
-
Fairmont St. Andrews – The Torrance Course, Scotland
Green fee: $118-$186
What they're saying: "A wonderful course - lush fairways with great views - incredibly well manicured. Much more like an American course with sea views. Course was empty - played as a single (walking) in 3 hours. Great sunny day on a great course." - Kwsken
-
Fortrose & Rosemarkie Golf Club, Scotland
Green fee: $146-$166
What they're saying: "Played on a very breezy day in July. Course in lovely condition. Pretty tight fairways with some quirky holes towards Channonry Point. Not a lot of room between holes and the road is a hazard to deal with." - Amstocks
-
Grantown-on-Spey Golf Club, ScotlandGrantown-on-Spey, MorayshireSemi-Private4.962566844933
Green fee: $73
What they're saying: "This was our 7th and last round in Scotland. Had being playing coastal links courses, and wanted to try a Highlands course - we were not disappointed. Loved playing here, in great condition, and had the BEST greens we have putted on in years. There are some very challenging holes here, but it is not tricked out. Would absolutely come back and play again." - Chief131
-
Golspie Golf Club, Scotland
Green fee: $153
What they're saying: "Absolutely stunning views literally playing along the shore line with just the sound of the waves! We were blessed with gorgeous weather so (the) course and scenery was stunning. Greens were lovely, pace of play was great as (it) took less than 3:30 and (we) weren’t rushing. Very welcoming and good value compared to other local courses!" - Laurenhulston
-
Arklow Golf Club, Ireland
Green fee: $61-$100
What they're saying: "I’ve played all over Ireland and I’d have to say that Arklow is probably my favourite course. Every time I play it I’m blessed with the weather. Course is very fair with not the usual hay that you find on most links courses when you're not down the middle every time." - GolfPass Reviewer
Editors' Choice: Best Golf Courses in Great Britain & Ireland
With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some of our favorites from Great Britain and Ireland that didn't make our list.Sunningdale, Windsor and MaidenheadSemi-Private0.00Sunningdale, Windsor and MaidenheadSemi-Private5.01Turnberry, South AyrshireResort4.767722473621Rosapenna, County DonegalResort0.00Newcastle, County DownPublic4.877551020415Swansea, SwanseaPrivate4.888888888913
-
Peterhead Golf Club - The Old Course, ScotlandPeterhead, Aberdeenshire4.880124777239
Green fee: $166
What they're saying: "Course was in really good condition. Would happily come back and play again! But pace of play was fairly slow." - NathanDearing
-
Strandhill Golf Course, Ireland
Green fee: $160-$260
What they're saying: "Course was in immaculate condition, no temporary greens or playing off (of) mats like most other courses this time of the year. Any staff or members we met were extremely nice and friendly. One of the best deals I have got on GolfNow." - Cuddy262
-
Bowood Park Hotel & Golf Club, EnglandLanteglos, CamelfordResort4.89405439641
Green fee: $67
What they're saying: "Anyone looking for a great day's golfing in Cornwall need look no further than Bowood. Always great condition, fantastic views and a great clubhouse. Shame my own golf standard doesn't do it justice." - Paulmurphy159
-
Cirencester Golf Club, England
Green fee: $80-$100
What they're saying: "First time playing at Cirencester. The course layout was fantastic, great practice areas with chipping greens and a practice bunker. There was a driving range. Everything you possibly need to practice and warm-up. Green immaculate even with this dry weather. Fairways dry so a lot of run. Great fun." - Fendtski
-
Slaley Hall Hotel & Golf - Hunting Course, EnglandHexham, NorthumberlandResort4.753393665240
Green fee: $100
What they're saying: "Excellent course with equally matching scenery. Playing in Autumn after some mixed weather and the tee boxes, fairways, bunkers, and greens were all immaculate. Challenging for the average golfer but definitely worth it despite a few lost balls…will be coming back." - Davo94
-
Dundonald Links, Scotland
Green fee: $200-$346
What they're saying: "What a place. Probably the easiest we’ll ever play it. No wind, receptive, nice but chilly day. Just what a place." - Burnout23
-
The Heritage Golf & Spa Resort - Ballesteros Course, IrelandKillenard, County LaoisResort4.809899569649
Green fee: $69-$100
What they're saying: "Great course! Perfect condition with lots of challenging holes and lots of water. Bunkers everywhere which made it tough but fun and needed to be accurate off the tee." - Cianoc2008
-
Trump Turnberry - King Robert the Bruce Course, ScotlandTurnberry, South AyrshireResort4.983660130764
Green fee: $193+
What they're saying: "All in all a great day (of) golf. Staff excellent, friendly and knowledgeable. Played a four ball, course was in good condition, greens good as would be expected, even for the time of year. Would definitely recommend and look forward to playing the course again." - WyderEd
-
Rosslare Golf Links - The Old Course, IrelandRosslare, County WexfordSemi-Private4.941176470613
Green fee: $80-$180
What they're saying: "Really great course. True links with an awesome stadium feel on some holes. Great, but tough bunkers, true and speedy greens. Some great views from tee boxes. Lovely facilities, will be back often." - Irishtommy32
-
Vale Of Llangollen Golf Club, Wales
Green fee: $63+
What they're saying: "Most beautiful course I’ve ever played. Amazing views and some really testing holes. Add this to your must play list." - Bluerob
-
Ulverston Golf Club, EnglandUlverston, South LakelandSemi-Private4.944117647168
Green fee: $53-$80
What they're saying: "Played some fantastic courses around the world and this is up there with the best. Great course, great facilities and fantastic views. Highly recommended" - Martin1867
-
Llandrindod Wells Golf Club, WalesLlandrindod Wells, PowysPublic4.962848297254
Green fee: $67
What they're saying: "Given it (has) belted it down (rain) for what seems like months, this course was in superb condition. The pro in the shop was extremely friendly as were all the members I met out on course. Great facilities, great atmosphere and most of all great views. A pleasure to play." - Aroberts93
-
Roscommon Golf Club, IrelandRoscommon, County RoscommonSemi-Private4.917366946822
Green fee: $67
What they're saying: "Wonderful day out at Roscommon Golf Club . The course (is) in fabulous condition (with the) sun shining ... Lots of work done on (the) course. Great clubhouse and facilities and excellent food." - Angela53
-
The West Kilbride Golf Club, ScotlandWest Kilbride, North Ayrshire4.985882352933
Green fee: $153
What they're saying: "We played this course on a Sunday afternoon and paid £50 for our round. It was worth every penny. (The) course was in great condition and we thoroughly enjoyed it." - SBerekis1874
-
Glasson Golf Club, Ireland
Green fee: $67-$100
What they're saying: "Played this course 1st of February after a lot of rain fall in the weeks before and I must say the course was in fantastic condition. (There were a) few wet patches but (that was) to be expected with the amount of rain that had fallen. Staff (was) extremely friendly and helpful and (there is a) fantastic course layout with amazing views throughout. Couldn't recommend enough." - Niall2005029
Comments (0)