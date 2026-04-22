25 top public golf courses and hidden golf gems in Great Britain and Ireland - Golfers' Choice 2026

Scotland, Ireland, Northern Ireland and England are home to some of the world's best golf courses.
jasondeeganga.jpg
East Renfrewshire GC: #8
Looking back from the 8th green at East Renfrewshire Golf Club

Want to play the best public golf courses of Great Britain and Ireland and save some money along the way?

Our top 25 ranking of the best golf courses and hidden gems of Great Britain and Ireland can help guide you.

We compiled our annual Golfers' Choice lists by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community - golfers like you - throughout the previous year. We use GolfPass' Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course's subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least two reviews in 2025 to be eligible for this year's list.

If you want to play any of these courses, hover your browser over the course photo and if tee times are available, you can click to book directly. Want to get involved with determining the top public golf courses in Great Britain and Ireland or any other future Golfers' Choice lists? Click here to review a golf course.

GB&I golf courses reviewed in 2025: 1,370
Reviews of GB&I golf courses in 2025: 18,691

How the Rankings Are Determined

  • Review Requirements

    We analyzed nearly 19,000 reviews of Great Britain's and Ireland's golf courses published on GolfPass in 2025 (until our Dec. 1 cutoff date) to determine the list. Each course needed at least two reviews by real golfers to be eligible.

  • GolfPass Rating Index

    This was created to provide a more accurate indication of a golf course's current overall rating. Newer reviews are weighted heavier than older ones, as are reviews from golfers who leave more reviews. (In this way, they become trusted sources).

  • Who This List Is Best For

    Golfers’ Choice measures what every day golfers think makes a course great, including playability, enjoyment, value and service not just architectural prestige or pedigree. Golfers’ Choice ranks the best golf courses based on real golfer reviews - highlighting prestigious, architecturally significant courses alongside hidden gem public golf courses that everyday golfers genuinely love and recommend.

Best golf courses and hidden gems of Great Britain & Ireland

  1. East Renfrewshire Golf Club, Scotland

    East Renfrewshire GC: #8
    View Tee Times
    East Renfrewshire Golf Club
    Newton Mearns, East Renfrewshire
    Private
    4.7784313725
    36
    Write Review

    Green fee: $106
    What they're saying: "I used to play this course when I was young. Last time I played was 40 years ago. When back in Glasgow, I decided time to finally go back. I was not disappointed. The course was almost exactly as I remembered it with many interesting but challenging holes. Condition was great and as a special bonus they threw in some very non-Scottish sunny weather!" - ScotDee

  2. Chesfield Downs Golf & Country Club - Chesfield Downs Course, England

    Chesfield Downs
    Chesfield Downs Golf & Country Club - Chesfield Downs Course
    Graveley, North Hertfordshire
    Semi-Private
    4.8991596639
    24
    Write Review

    Green fee: $47
    What they're saying: "We had a lovely round today. It's been awful weather but we chose a lovely sunny day! Although cold. The course is well looked after and the groundsmen are on top of any wet areas protecting them with a walk around tape." - Tracycollings

  3. Darrington Golf Club, England

    Darrington GC
    View Tee Times
    Darrington Golf Club
    Darrington, City of Wakefield
    Semi-Private
    4.5416666667
    15
    Write Review

    Green fee: $52
    What they're saying: "Really enjoyed. Conditions were perfect. Members and staff very friendly. Course layout easy to follow. Good day out." - GolfPass Reviewer

  4. The Caversham - Eyston Course, England

    The Caversham - Eyston: #1
    The Caversham - Eyston Course
    Mapledurham, South Oxfordshire
    Semi-Private
    4.8907563025
    14
    Write Review

    Green fee: $160
    What they're saying: "Really enjoyed playing the course. Everything was in meticulous condition, very friendly and welcoming staff. A great experience." - WolfgangS

  5. Gullane Golf Club - No. 2, Scotland

    Gullane GC - No. 2
    Gullane Golf Club - No. 2
    Gullane, East Lothian
    Private
    4.9364973262
    59
    Write Review

    Green fee: $133+
    What they're saying: "You know a golf course is good when you keep going back to play it, and every ime its a different test. Superb as always. 10/10" - JH1872

  6. Fairmont St. Andrews – The Torrance Course, Scotland

    Fairmont St. Andrews - The Torrance
    Fairmont St. Andrews - The Torrance Course
    St. Andrews, Fife
    Resort
    4.84747311
    144
    Write Review

    Green fee: $118-$186
    What they're saying: "A wonderful course - lush fairways with great views - incredibly well manicured. Much more like an American course with sea views. Course was empty - played as a single (walking) in 3 hours. Great sunny day on a great course." - Kwsken

  7. Fortrose & Rosemarkie Golf Club, Scotland

    Fortrose & Rosemarkie Golf Club
    View Tee Times
    Fortrose & Rosemarkie Golf Club
    Fortrose, Ross-shire
    4.9649561952
    65
    Write Review

    Green fee: $146-$166
    What they're saying: "Played on a very breezy day in July. Course in lovely condition. Pretty tight fairways with some quirky holes towards Channonry Point. Not a lot of room between holes and the road is a hazard to deal with." - Amstocks

  8. Grantown-on-Spey Golf Club, Scotland

    Grantown-on-Spey GC
    View Tee Times
    Grantown-on-Spey Golf Club
    Grantown-on-Spey, Morayshire
    Semi-Private
    4.9625668449
    33
    Write Review

    Green fee: $73
    What they're saying: "This was our 7th and last round in Scotland. Had being playing coastal links courses, and wanted to try a Highlands course - we were not disappointed. Loved playing here, in great condition, and had the BEST greens we have putted on in years. There are some very challenging holes here, but it is not tricked out. Would absolutely come back and play again." - Chief131

  9. Golspie Golf Club, Scotland

    Golspie GC: #17
    View Tee Times
    Golspie Golf Club
    Golspie, Sutherland
    4.9570494865
    80
    Write Review

    Green fee: $153
    What they're saying: "Absolutely stunning views literally playing along the shore line with just the sound of the waves! We were blessed with gorgeous weather so (the) course and scenery was stunning. Greens were lovely, pace of play was great as (it) took less than 3:30 and (we) weren’t rushing. Very welcoming and good value compared to other local courses!" - Laurenhulston

  10. Arklow Golf Club, Ireland

    Arklow GC: #8
    View Tee Times
    Arklow Golf Club
    Arklow, County Wicklow
    Semi-Private
    4.6838235294
    25
    Write Review

    Green fee: $61-$100
    What they're saying: "I’ve played all over Ireland and I’d have to say that Arklow is probably my favourite course. Every time I play it I’m blessed with the weather. Course is very fair with not the usual hay that you find on most links courses when you're not down the middle every time." - GolfPass Reviewer

    Editors' Choice: Best Golf Courses in Great Britain & Ireland

    With so much competition to make our Golfers' Choice lists, we're adding a new feature for all 75+ lists we create in 2026: an Editors' Choice selection of some of our favorites in that particular category. Here are some of our favorites from Great Britain and Ireland that didn't make our list.

    Sunningdale GC: Clubhouse
    Sunningdale Golf Club - Old Course
    Sunningdale, Windsor and Maidenhead
    Semi-Private
    0.0
    0
    Write Review
    Sunningdale GC - New: #6
    Sunningdale Golf Club - New Course
    Sunningdale, Windsor and Maidenhead
    Semi-Private
    5.0
    1
    Write Review
    Trump Turnberry Resort - Ailsa: #12
    View Tee Times
    Trump Turnberry Resort - Ailsa Course
    Turnberry, South Ayrshire
    Resort
    4.7677224736
    21
    Write Review
    The North Berwick GC: #14
    The North Berwick Golf Club
    North Berwick, East Lothian
    Public
    5.0
    23
    Write Review
    St. Andrews Links - Old Course
    St. Andrews Links - Old Course
    St. Andrews, Fife
    Public
    5.0
    25
    Write Review
    Kingsbarns Golf Links #15
    Kingsbarns Golf Links
    Kingsbarns, Fife
    Public
    4.9591836735
    16
    Write Review
    Castle Stuart Golf: #11
    Cabot Highlands - Castle Stuart Golf Links
    Inverness, Inverness-shire
    Public
    5.0
    8
    Write Review
    Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Links - St Patrick's Links: #15
    Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Links - St Patrick's Links
    Rosapenna, County Donegal
    Resort
    0.0
    0
    Write Review
    Lahinch Golf Club - Old Course: #3
    Lahinch Golf Club - Old Course
    Lahinch, County Clare
    Public
    4.7142857143
    14
    Write Review
    Royal Portrush GC
    Royal Portrush Golf Club - Dunluce
    Portrush, County Antrim
    Private
    4.9714285714
    21
    Write Review
    Royal County Down GC
    Royal County Down Golf Club - Championship Course
    Newcastle, County Down
    Public
    4.8775510204
    15
    Write Review
    Old Course at Ballybunion Golf Club: #11
    Old Course at Ballybunion Golf Club
    Ballybunion, County Kerry
    Private
    4.5
    12
    Write Review
    Pennard GC: #10
    View Tee Times
    Pennard Golf Club
    Swansea, Swansea
    Private
    4.8888888889
    13
    Write Review
    Royal Porthcawl GC: #1
    Royal Porthcawl Golf Club
    Porthcawl, Bridgend
    Resort
    5.0
    2
    Write Review

  11. Peterhead Golf Club - The Old Course, Scotland

    Peterhead GC
    View Tee Times
    Peterhead Golf Club - The Old Course
    Peterhead, Aberdeenshire
    4.8801247772
    39
    Write Review

    Green fee: $166
    What they're saying: "Course was in really good condition. Would happily come back and play again! But pace of play was fairly slow." - NathanDearing

  12. Strandhill Golf Course, Ireland

    Strandhill GC
    View Tee Times
    Strandhill Golf Course
    Strandhill, County Sligo
    Public
    4.8021390374
    19
    Write Review

    Green fee: $160-$260
    What they're saying: "Course was in immaculate condition, no temporary greens or playing off (of) mats like most other courses this time of the year. Any staff or members we met were extremely nice and friendly. One of the best deals I have got on GolfNow." - Cuddy262

  13. Bowood Park Hotel & Golf Club, England

    Bowood Park Hotel & GC: #10
    View Tee Times
    Bowood Park Hotel & Golf Club
    Lanteglos, Camelford
    Resort
    4.894054396
    41
    Write Review

    Green fee: $67
    What they're saying: "Anyone looking for a great day's golfing in Cornwall need look no further than Bowood. Always great condition, fantastic views and a great clubhouse. Shame my own golf standard doesn't do it justice." - Paulmurphy159

  14. Cirencester Golf Club, England

    Cirencester GC: #4
    Cirencester Golf Club
    Bagendon, Cotswold
    Semi-Private
    4.9215686275
    18
    Write Review

    Green fee: $80-$100
    What they're saying: "First time playing at Cirencester. The course layout was fantastic, great practice areas with chipping greens and a practice bunker. There was a driving range. Everything you possibly need to practice and warm-up. Green immaculate even with this dry weather. Fairways dry so a lot of run. Great fun." - Fendtski

  15. Slaley Hall Hotel & Golf - Hunting Course, England

    Slaley Hall Hotel & Golf
    View Tee Times
    Slaley Hall Hotel & Golf - Hunting Course
    Hexham, Northumberland
    Resort
    4.7533936652
    40
    Write Review

    Green fee: $100
    What they're saying: "Excellent course with equally matching scenery. Playing in Autumn after some mixed weather and the tee boxes, fairways, bunkers, and greens were all immaculate. Challenging for the average golfer but definitely worth it despite a few lost balls…will be coming back." - Davo94

  16. Dundonald Links, Scotland

    Dundonald Links: #2
    View Tee Times
    Dundonald Links
    Gailes, North Ayrshire
    Private
    4.9647058824
    30
    Write Review

    Green fee: $200-$346
    What they're saying: "What a place. Probably the easiest we’ll ever play it. No wind, receptive, nice but chilly day. Just what a place." - Burnout23

  17. The Heritage Golf & Spa Resort - Ballesteros Course, Ireland

    The Heritage Golf & Spa Resort
    View Tee Times
    The Heritage Golf & Spa Resort - Ballesteros Course
    Killenard, County Laois
    Resort
    4.8098995696
    49
    Write Review

    Green fee: $69-$100
    What they're saying: "Great course! Perfect condition with lots of challenging holes and lots of water. Bunkers everywhere which made it tough but fun and needed to be accurate off the tee." - Cianoc2008

  18. Trump Turnberry - King Robert the Bruce Course, Scotland

    Trump Turnberry - King Robert the Bruce
    View Tee Times
    Trump Turnberry - King Robert the Bruce Course
    Turnberry, South Ayrshire
    Resort
    4.9836601307
    64
    Write Review

    Green fee: $193+
    What they're saying: "All in all a great day (of) golf. Staff excellent, friendly and knowledgeable. Played a four ball, course was in good condition, greens good as would be expected, even for the time of year. Would definitely recommend and look forward to playing the course again." - WyderEd

  19. Rosslare Golf Links - The Old Course, Ireland

    Rosslare Golf Links - The Old: #6
    View Tee Times
    Rosslare Golf Links - The Old Course
    Rosslare, County Wexford
    Semi-Private
    4.9411764706
    13
    Write Review

    Green fee: $80-$180
    What they're saying: "Really great course. True links with an awesome stadium feel on some holes. Great, but tough bunkers, true and speedy greens. Some great views from tee boxes. Lovely facilities, will be back often." - Irishtommy32

  20. Vale Of Llangollen Golf Club, Wales

    Vale of Llangollen GC
    Vale of Llangollen Golf Club
    Llangollen, Denbighshire
    Public
    4.7352941176
    10
    Write Review

    Green fee: $63+
    What they're saying: "Most beautiful course I’ve ever played. Amazing views and some really testing holes. Add this to your must play list." - Bluerob

  21. Ulverston Golf Club, England

    Ulverston GC
    View Tee Times
    Ulverston Golf Club
    Ulverston, South Lakeland
    Semi-Private
    4.9441176471
    68
    Write Review

    Green fee: $53-$80
    What they're saying: "Played some fantastic courses around the world and this is up there with the best. Great course, great facilities and fantastic views. Highly recommended" - Martin1867

  22. Llandrindod Wells Golf Club, Wales

    Llandrindod Wells
    View Tee Times
    Llandrindod Wells Golf Club
    Llandrindod Wells, Powys
    Public
    4.9628482972
    54
    Write Review

    Green fee: $67
    What they're saying: "Given it (has) belted it down (rain) for what seems like months, this course was in superb condition. The pro in the shop was extremely friendly as were all the members I met out on course. Great facilities, great atmosphere and most of all great views. A pleasure to play." - Aroberts93

  23. Roscommon Golf Club, Ireland

    Roscommon GC
    View Tee Times
    Roscommon Golf Club
    Roscommon, County Roscommon
    Semi-Private
    4.9173669468
    22
    Write Review

    Green fee: $67
    What they're saying: "Wonderful day out at Roscommon Golf Club . The course (is) in fabulous condition (with the) sun shining ... Lots of work done on (the) course. Great clubhouse and facilities and excellent food." - Angela53

  24. The West Kilbride Golf Club, Scotland

    The West Kilbride GC: #18
    View Tee Times
    The West Kilbride Golf Club
    West Kilbride, North Ayrshire
    4.9858823529
    33
    Write Review

    Green fee: $153
    What they're saying: "We played this course on a Sunday afternoon and paid £50 for our round. It was worth every penny. (The) course was in great condition and we thoroughly enjoyed it." - SBerekis1874

  25. Glasson Golf Club, Ireland

    Glasson GC: #16
    Glasson Golf Club
    Athlone, County Westmeath
    Resort
    4.7179487179
    33
    Write Review

    Green fee: $67-$100
    What they're saying: "Played this course 1st of February after a lot of rain fall in the weeks before and I must say the course was in fantastic condition. (There were a) few wet patches but (that was) to be expected with the amount of rain that had fallen. Staff (was) extremely friendly and helpful and (there is a) fantastic course layout with amazing views throughout. Couldn't recommend enough." - Niall2005029

Golfers' Choice 2026
jasondeeganga.jpg
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

Comments (0)

Default User Avatar
Tee up your thoughts here...
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
Golfers' Choice 2026
View all the Golfers' Choice lists, including all 50 states.
Whirlwind Golf Club - Cattail & Devil's Claw courses
6 Min Read
5 best nuggets of golf travel advice from Golfers' Choice 2026
Articles
putting GC lead.png
3 Min Read
Best 10 putting golf instruction tips on GolfPass - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Heron Glen GC: #18
3 Min Read
Best 20 Public Golf Courses in New Jersey - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Gamble Sands GC - Scarecrow: #9
4 Min Read
Best 20 Public Golf Courses in Washington - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
2nd Green On Leatherstocking Golf Course At Coopertown, New York, 1925
6 Min Read
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in New York - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Tobacco Road - no. 18
5 Min Read
Best 25 Public Golf Courses in the Southeast - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026

More from the author

Signature Hole - Lighthouse at Fortrose & Rosemarkie Golf Links
4 Min Read
20 top public golf courses and hidden golf gems in Scotland - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
16th hole at Ashburnham Golf Club
2 Min Read
10 top public golf courses and hidden golf gems in Wales - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Bowood Park Hotel & Golf Club - England
4 Min Read
20 top public golf courses and hidden golf gems in England - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Arklow GC: #11
3 Min Read
20 top public golf courses and hidden golf gems in Ireland and Northern Ireland - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Neepawa GCC
4 Min Read
25 top public golf courses and hidden gems in Canada - Golfers' Choice 2026
Golfers' Choice 2026
Bear Slide Golf Club - hole 18
4 Min Read
10 best bargain golf courses in Indianapolis
Articles

Popular

GOLF-US-MASTERS-SCOTT
5 Min Read
Are these the 5 best Masters final rounds ever?
Articles
2021 Masters Tournament - Final Round
13 Min Read
Augusta National Golf Club: A hole-by-hole guide
Articles
Augusta's 18th hole
8 Min Read
The 10 greatest Masters victories in history
Articles
r4r-2026-bandon.jpg
3 Min Read
10 incredible private club golf experiences you can bid on in this charity auction
Articles
Read More
Now Reading
25 top public golf courses and hidden golf gems in Great Britain and Ireland - Golfers' Choice 2026

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account
    • Search Near Me