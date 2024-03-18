Punch Shots: What's the best golf hole you've birdied?

We aren't writing this story to humble-brag about which famous courses we've hit our best golf shots.

We're asking - What's the best golf hole you've made birdie? - to inspire you to share your best shots on the best courses you've played. Consider this story a friendly version of golf's 19th hole. We're just a random group of golfers sitting around sharing stories about our most memorable moments when, for once, we scored better than Rory or Tiger did when they played these holes.

This should be a fun punch shots ... After reading about our adventures, it's your turn: what's the most memorable birdie you've made? Let us know in the comments below!

Jason Scott Deegan: My memorable 2

I'm not shy about admitting my mediocrity as a golfer. I've spent the last decade ping-ponging between a 9 and 12 handicap, so any birdie I make is the convergence of a lotta luck and a little skill. But I do have my moments like every other bogey golfer ...

My hottest birdie binge was three birdies in the first 7 holes at Cape Kidnappers in New Zealand, but that run was derailed with three doubles in the same stretch. Watching the Arnold Palmer Invitational is always a treat because I've birdied the two most famous holes at Bay Hill Club & Lodge - I holed-out a bunker shot on the par-5 sixth where Jake Knapp just made a 12.

I hit the best 6 iron of my life to make 3 at Bay Hill's 18th hole, the site of so many epic putts. Driving the 15th green (from the 284-yard white tees) at Ireland's Old Head Golf Links and the seventh green (from the 246-yard blue tees) at Trump International Golf Links Scotland were other dramatic birdie moments. But if I had to pick one, just one, no doubt the best has to be the 2 I made on no. 7 at Pebble Beach Golf Links in 2003, my first time playing the course. It helped me achieve my dream of breaking 90 ... I shot 89.

I've played the 7th at least five times since and never sniffed another birdie. For 107 yards, it's such an intimidating shot. The wind always leaves golfers guessing. I've hit half-wedges trying to finesse a shot that ends up short or in a bunker and I've blasted a 7 iron into a gale that also ended up short. Just hitting the green should be considered a win.

Tim Gavrich: A birdie in the arena

It's only a wedge par 3, but the 15th hole at Houston's Memorial Park Golf Course is one of the PGA Tour's scarier short holes. I'm proud to have birdied it. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

As I mentioned in another article, I get delusions of grandeur any time I'm around a professional golf setting. I'll never be as good as the best, but it's fun to pretend for a moment. I got to do just that in November 2021 when I played Houston's Memorial Park Golf Course the day after it had finished hosting the Houston Open. I stepped up to the short but scary par-3 15th and smoothed a gap wedge to a few feet before calmly holing the putt, still surrounded by the stands, if not the fans...although as you'll see from the video below (fourth slide), I did get a "Mashed potatoes!" from one of my playing partners.