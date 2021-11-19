It takes a village to build – and celebrate – a great golf course

Architect Tom Doak’s annual Renaissance Cup is equal parts competition, collaboration and celebration.
Tim Gavrich
Enjoying an interesting golf course with friends is the basis for many great gatherings, and the Renaissance Cup is no exception.

HOUSTON – Barely 24 hours after Jason Kokrak had won the televised tournament less than a mile away, a smaller, higher-handicap but no less golf-mad crowd was in the middle of its own spirited event.

Dozens of golf course fanatics in varying states of social lubrication spread out between the Memorial Trail Ice House’s high-top covered tables and fully outdoor picnic style tables, as well as some roaring fire pits. Taco and pizza food trucks stood by to provide nourishment between drinks. We mingled and meandered. The day’s golf at nearby Memorial Park Golf Course was over, but the real Renaissance Cup, an annual event hosted by architect Tom Doak at one of the golf courses he has designed, was just beginning.

Competition is only part of what makes the Renaissance Cup unique. In truth, its primary function is as a celebration.

“For me, the Renaissance Cup is partly a class reunion,” Doak said, “with friends from past and present getting together and enjoying the game.”

This year, a field of 32 two-person teams convened at Memorial Park Golf Course for two days’ worth of matches: best-ball the first day, with teams making it to the second day switching to alternate-shot. With the privilege of having the course practically to ourselves for two full days immediately after it hosted the PGA Tour’s Houston Open, losing early just meant the opportunity to get in as much golf as possible.

Many Renaissance Cup golfers are walkers, opting for slim, lightweight carry bags or austere stand bags. No bulky cart bags here.

For teams who advance through the bracket, the tournament takes on something of a Member-Guest feel. The conclusion of this year’s final match drew a modest gallery of eliminated participants, often rooting on the teams that had knocked them out.

But there is much more to this gathering, both for participants and for Doak himself. “I also understood from the beginning that getting people to stay and play a course two to three times was of great benefit in getting them to understand and remember it,” he said.

Better-informed golfers give higher-quality feedback, and there’s no way to become better informed about a golf course than playing it repeatedly. On Monday, we were treated to the same hole locations the PGA Tour used on Sunday, albeit from tees set up around 6,500 yards. On Tuesday, several holes changed dramatically, not just by virtue of new hole locations but adjustments to the tees.

On Monday, the Redan-style par-3 7th hole played from an up tee to a rear hole location where we could feed a tee shot down toward the hole. On Tuesday, it was a bear: a front pin just over a false front and a back tee, making it play nearly 200 yards. It became two completely different but equally engaging challenges, showing us a flexibility we could not have experienced in a single play.

Doak is not just out to amuse Renaissance Cup players, but to learn from them. “I’ve also realized in recent years that what we get the most out of is watching other people play the course and seeing what they enjoy or don’t, and whether the bounces go the way we intended,” he said. “It’s hard to find much time for that when we are so busy with our present projects, but it’s also extremely important to doing better work in the years ahead.”

Like other great architects working in the all-encompassing design/build mode today, Doak trades “I” statements for “we.” His name may appear on the Memorial Park scorecard (alongside PGA Tour player-consultant Brooks Koepka), but it takes a village to build a great golf course.

Attending the Renaissance Cup hammered this point home for me, as I met several of Doak’s trusted associates from Memorial Park and other projects. Mike Nuzzo, whose Wolf Point course is one of Texas’ best – and most mysterious – served as Memorial Park’s on-the-ground project manager. I played nine holes with him on Tuesday and his pride in playing a course he had helped bring to fruition was palpable, even (especially) when some of the contours he helped coax out of the site sent his golf ball in unexpected directions.

Connor Dougherty works for Greenscape Methods LLC, whose principal Don Mahaffey has worked with Nuzzo. He relocated to Texas for the duration of the Memorial Park rebuild. “Memorial Park took all of my blood sweat and tears,” he said, “but as I look back, it’s the most fun I’ve ever had on a project.”

Nuzzo, Mahaffey and Dougherty are just some of the cast of Renaissance Cup 2021 characters who collaborate with Doak. There were several others whom you may not have heard of, but will soon, as they take the expertise they have gained from Doak and each other forward into their own projects. Brian Schneider, Kye Goalby, Brian Slawnik, Blake Conant, Eric Iverson and Don Placek were all in Houston this week, and all have both impressive resumes and bright futures in the building of golf courses. If you are interested in where golf course architecture is going, know that all of them will be involved.

Kyle Harris has played in four Renaissance Cups, going back to the 2013 edition at Streamsong Resort, where he was part of Doak’s crew and has stayed on as superintendent over the Red and Blue courses. He invited me to be his partner in this year’s event.

“It’s a celebration of the fact that it takes all kinds of people to make a good golf course,” he said. Having spent considerable time with Doak, Schneider, Placek and others, he has witnessed first-hand the communal approach to design that has produced so many sophisticated courses like Memorial Park, Streamsong Blue, Pacific Dunes and more.

“They just build off of each other,” he said. “There's a mutual respect for everybody's contributions. It's very energizing to be around.”

Which brings me back to the scene at the Memorial Trail Ice House: dozens of golfers, fresh off the course, exchanging ideas about the game they love. Some parts of those conversations may have evaporated into the Texas autumn night via Shiner Bocks and Old Fashioneds, but the new connections made, and old ones renewed, help to deepen the love of golf within people who are helping shape its future.

Tom Doak on Forest Dunes
Tom Doak
Browse golf courses designed by Tom Doak and read golfer's ratings and reviews
Tom Doak on his Renaissance Club course design
Articles
Doak on designing for pro game: 'it's a little bit getting inside their heads'
The architect of this week's ASI Scottish Open on The Renaissance Club, golf culture in Scotland and more
1 Min Read
By Brandon Tucker
Forest Dunes Golf Club - Lake AuSable Lodge
Articles
Could Doak's reversible course transform golf design?
Architect Tom Doak has brought national attention to Michigan's Forest Dunes with his plan to build the world's first reversible course.
3 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan
Confidential Guide to Golf Courses - Vols 1-3
Articles
Tom Doak's re-released Confidential Guide remains a classic
Brandon Tucker reviews Tom Doak's influential "Confidential Guide to Golf Courses," which was re-released this year as a glossy, five-part set.
4 Min Read
By Brandon Tucker
Memorial Park - Houston
Articles
Where you can afford to play Tom Doak-designed golf courses
The architect's design portfolio is full of prestige but also chock full of value if you know where to look.
2 Min Read
By Brandon Tucker
Articles
Tom Doak embraces his first opportunity to create a PGA Tour course
When it comes to golf, the city of Houston might have hit the jackpot.
10 Min Read
Bailey_headshot (1).JPG
By Mike Bailey

ArchitectureEvents
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
0 Comments
More from the author
cgt-texas-a-m-golf-club.jpeg
Articles
1 Min Read
Playing hooky is a Cool Golf Thing
November 19, 2021
Cut class, tee it up and get some food, just like the old days.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
General Views of the Brautarholt Golf Course
Articles
2 Min Read
Resurrection of Nicklaus course in South Carolina points to golf real estate strength
November 15, 2021
Golf course news and notes: November, 2021.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
rory-mcilroy-chipping-tip
Articles
2 Min Read
Fix your chipping once and for all with these 5 essential short-game tips
November 15, 2021
Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson and world-class instructors help you get up-and-down more often.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
cgt-boulder-pointe-no-pin-open.jpeg
Articles
1 Min Read
Taking the flagsticks out is a Cool Golf Thing
November 12, 2021
No pins? No problem.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
national-links-trust-symposium-hero.jpeg
Articles
5 Min Read
National Links Trust Symposium on Municipal Golf: The Munaissance comes to Washington
November 11, 2021
The D.C.-based community golf organization's first-ever Symposium on Municipal Golf brought industry heavy hitters and passionate golfers alike to brainstorm the future of golf’s foundational facilities.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
pelican-17.jpeg
Articles
11 Min Read
Pelican Golf Club seeks to become a bastion of women's professional golf
November 8, 2021
Pelican Women's Championship host golf course seeks to mount a major championship-quality test in a changing LPGA Tour landscape.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Popular
PRGR and Super Speed Golf holiday bundle
Video
1:46
PRGR and Super Speed Golf holiday bundle
favorite_border
November 18, 2021
GolfPass Sr. Managing Editor shows you how the Super Speed Golf training system and the 2021 PRGR launch monitor can help you add speed and yards to your game.
cool-golf-things-gcsaa-championship 2.jpeg
Articles
1 Min Read
This championship four-peat is a Cool Golf Thing
October 22, 2021
Green grass and low scores forever.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Big Easy Ranch
Articles
4 Min Read
Inside the new 18-hole championship course at Big Easy Ranch in Texas
October 21, 2021
What began with just a par-3 course and learning center, this 2,000-acre sporting ranch between Austin and Houston is finally going all-in with an ambitious championship course.
By Brandon Tucker
Sunset in New York City
Articles
5 Min Read
Ask GolfPass: Bad U.S. big cities to live in for golf?
November 2, 2021
Some U.S. cities have frighteningly few public-access courses for its residents. If you like variety, you may not want to live in these metros.
By Brandon Tucker
Read More
Load More
Now Reading
It takes a village to build – and celebrate – a great golf course
Search Near Me