Secrets from the World of Golf Travel; November, 2023

As we head full-speed toward the holidays, fewer golfers are thinking about traveling in the late fall/early winter months. Buddies golf trips give way to family trips around Thanksgiving and Christmas. Savvy golfers take advantage of this time to enjoy courses that are less busy and green fees that
Unlock Bingeworthy Golf Content
This content is only available to GolfPass members. Try GolfPass+ free for 7 days and get a gift* from TaylorMade!
*Terms and conditions apply. Gift eligible after paid membership starts.
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
More from the author
1 Min Read
October 31, 2023
If you want to hole more putts, you should take the advice of the world's greatest golfers.
1 Min Read
October 30, 2023
Most golfers visit Royal Dornoch to play the championship links, but they should also wander down to the 18th tee of the Struie Course to pay their respects to the grave of Janet Horne.
3 Min Read
October 29, 2023
The PGA TOUR event visits Mexico's Diamante Cabo San Lucas to compete on Tiger's first career solo design.
5 Min Read
October 26, 2023
Tot Hill Farm, Royal New Kent and Stonehouse help anchor the 'Maverick' late architect among the best of the modern era.
4 Min Read
October 26, 2023
This 52-hole resort provides a fantasyland of links golf in Tasmania off the coast of Australia.
3 Min Read
October 25, 2023
Would you ever play cards on the golf course? This game might change your mind.
Popular
2 Min Read
October 18, 2023
Could you play 100 holes in a day?
4 Min Read
October 9, 2023
We offer some tips to help make the potentially awkward situation of playing through on the golf course as easy as possible.
4 Min Read
October 2, 2023
The thrill and agony of shared victory and defeat need not be reserved for the best players in the world.
8 Min Read
October 23, 2023
I spent eight days earlier this year playing golf throughout Victoria learning a few tips and tricks to make your next trip Down Under that much better.