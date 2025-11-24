12 best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for golfers

Editor's Note: GolfPass may receive a portion of sales from products featured in this guide.

Shopping for golfers is never easy.

Many have personal choices that are hard to please. The good news is you don't have to go far to find plenty of gift options this weekend. I had one independent golf blogger tell me that this week is his Super Bowl. How much golfers spend this weekend from Black Friday to Cyber Monday has a serious impact on many businesses' bottom lines, from golf publications to equipment companies and apparel brands.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday golf deals are everywhere. Many have already started, so we've rounded up nine that have caught our eye. Go ahead and start clicking!

Here are some top discounts and deals for golfers on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

B. Draddy

B. Draddy is offering codes to snag deals from its site - 30 percent off by using the code BF30 until Dec. 1 and 35 percent off using the code CYBER35 from Dec. 1-4. Shop here.

Blue Tees Golf

Blue Tees Golf, a leader in innovative golf technology, has announced exclusive holiday pricing on two of its best-selling devices — the Series 4 Ultra Rangefinder and the Player+ GPS Speaker. The award-winning Player+ GPS Speaker will be available for $179 (regularly $199) and the Series 4 Ultra Rangefinder — Blue Tees’ most advanced laser — will be available for $249 (regularly $299). Shop here.

TRUE linkswear

Best known for its shoe offerings, TRUE linkswear is gearing up for its largest savings event of the year. Shoppers can take advantage of up to 70 percent off footwear, performance apparel and select accessories. Shop here.

VESSEL

VESSEL is offering 20 percent off site-wide, including its best-selling golf bags and travel gear that rarely go on sale. I'm currently using a VESSEL, which gets more compliments than any bag I've ever owned. Make your golf friends jealous by gaming a VESSEL. Shop here.

Nicholas James

The launch of Nicholas James includes pants, polos, half-zip pullovers and more. Steve Walter Photo

We introduced Nicholas James earlier this year. The brand caters to golfers shorter than 5-foot-9 ... in other words, a lot of us. Its Black Friday + Cyber Monday sale from 12:01 a.m. November 28 to 11:59 p.m. December 1 delivers 40 percent off the entire site. Shop here.

Vice Golf balls

The brand known for its colorful golf balls is offering three dozen balls for $20 off or $55 off six dozen higher-cost models sitewide during its Black Friday sales. Shop here.

Bad Birdie

This unique apparel brand worn by Adam Sandler, Si Woo Kim and Sophia Popov is selling polos, hats and more for up to 50 percent off duing Black Friday. Golf shirts for $21? It's true. Shop here.

Radmor Golf

Radmor, whose logo is one of the coolest in golf, is offering up to 50 percent off sitewide and 30 percent off new arrivals through December 5. Shop here.

Zero Restriction

This all-weather brand is offering codes to help you land serious discounts throughout its line of rain gear, vests, pullovers, outdoor wear and more. Get 30 percent off sitewide with the code BF30 until Nov. 30 and 35 percent off with the code CYBER35 from Dec. 1-4. Shop here.

Tifosi Optics sunglasses

Tifosi Optics already offers very affordable sunglasses that are a good value, so getting a pair this week will feel like a steal. The Black Friday sale until Nov. 30 includes a tiered release with 15 percent off sitewide, 20 percent off orders costing more than $50, and 25 percent off for orders costing more than $100. Use the coupon code BFSALE. For Cyber Monday only on Dec. 1, it's 25 percent off sitewide with the code CYBER25. From Dec. 2-7, the code SALE20 unlocks 20 percent off sitewide. Shop here.

Ghost Golf

Ghost Golf wants to end the year in style with 20 to 50 percent off all golf apparel and accessories and/or $100 off golf bags. The styles are bold. Shop here.

Sunday Swagger

This wild holiday drop sets the stage for Sunday Swagger's biggest Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale ever, running through 11:59 p.m. Dec. 2, offering up to 60 percent off sitewide and hats from $19, polos and T-shirts from $29 and shorts, button-ups and outerwear from $39. Shop here.