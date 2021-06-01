Consolidation and improvement.

The two terms seem to imply something bad and something good. In the way we will reveal in this month's Secrets of Golf Travel column, they both are a good thing for you, the golfer.

The consolidation involves one of America's largest golf resorts getting larger with the purchase of a nearby course. The other involves rumors involving a major change coming to one of the world's most iconic resorts. It could be a major improvement if it all comes together right.

Bigger is better at Shanty Creek Resorts

The Legend Golf Club at Shanty Creek challenges with dense woods, plentiful water hazards and target greens. Andrew Hollingworth/GolfPass

Home to 72 holes, skiing and three different resort campuses, Shanty Creek Resorts has always been a major player in the year-round recreation of northern Michigan.

It just got bigger, and better, with the purchase of the Hawk's Eye golf course across the street. The John Robinson design was built in 2004 to be a rival, and, despite being a very good option, could never really gain a foothold in a competitive market. It's a savvy move from Shanty Creek to take over. Hawk's Eye gives resort guests another choice that's just as scenic and fun as The Legend and Cedar River - the resort's premier courses - and a step above Schuss Mountain and The Summit. Shanty Creek is now one of the largest golf resorts in the world. Only 14 resorts on the planet feature 90 or more holes. Impressive.

Rumors about The Links at Spanish Bay

The second green of The Links at Spanish Bay sits in the shadow of the luxurious Inn at Spanish Bay. Jason Scott Deegan/Golf Advisor

The Links at Spanish Bay has always been one of the West Coast's most scenic courses. Only a handful of California courses offer holes right on the ocean with views for miles. But it's always been stuck as the "third wheel" at Pebble Beach Resorts behind Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill. That's a shame because the site has so much potential.

Our Jason Scott Deegan first caught wind that the resort was seeking opinions about the future of Spanish Bay from at least one prominent architectural firm. Twitter chatter has amplified the discussion in recent weeks. Matt Ginella has proposed a 12-hole course, but we don't think that's the answer.

Long overdue. I hope they go with someone current and innovative, someone who can make that property what it should be, which is a 12-hole playable and fun executive adventure for the resort guests who generally get beat up by Pebble and especially Spy. 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/9L2S6buBm1 — Matt Ginella (@MattGinella) May 26, 2021

We believe that "fun" is the correct solution, but that can easily be achieved with a creative 18-hole routing. That side of the Monterey Bay is windier and colder than the Pebble Beach side. A low slung links that emphasizes the ground game would work. Knock down the mounding and remove a bunch of elevated greens and some bunkers to create interesting contours and kick points that lets players hit different kinds of shots ... bumps, punches and putts from well off the green. Sometimes, even mediocre swings will be rewarded as the ball funnels toward the hole. Kind of like the motif that's made Gamble Sands in Washington state so popular.

Whoever gets the job won't be able to remove the environmental wetlands that hinder the site, but they can easily be mitigated by making them carries off the tee instead of hazards on so many approach shots like the current routing by Robert Trent Jones II, Sandy Tatum and Tom Watson. A routing of five par 3s and five par 3s, or even 6-6-6 (6 par 3s, par 4s and par 5s), would be one solution. Although nothing has been officially announced, this would be the culmination of a decade-long journey to modernize one of America's most iconic and historic golf resorts.

The new Cradle Crossing

The Pinecone beverage cart stays parked at The Cradle short course at Pinehurst Resort. Courtesy of Pinehurst

Another iconic resort also continues to innovate. The Cradle at Pinehurst Resort, the popular short course that attracts players of all abilities with music, drinks and fun holes, will debut the Cradle Crossing this fall. This open-air bar with fire pits will be built on a hill overlooking the Punchbowl green on no. 3, serving as a gathering spot for drinks and camaraderie and those famous transfusions, which are served out of the Pinecone, the course's original gathering spot. Don't worry. The Pinecone isn't going away. It's just parking somewhere else, so you can hang out there, too.

St. Andrews 2022 planning begins now

St. Andrews' Old Course has hosted 29 Opens and three matches in Shell's Wonderful World of Golf. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

2022 is set to be an epic year in St. Andrews. The 150th Open will be staged a year later than originally scheduled at the Old Course. The R&A on June 1st announced a ticket ballot that will run from July 1 thru October 4. In order to enter, you must be a member of The One Club, a free-to-join membership program for The Open. (Sign up at TheOpen.com).

If your group is interested in playing the Old Course moreso than attending The Open, guaranteed tee time golf packages for 2022 are now being offered, and we have one of them. The St. Andrews Experience is a 7-night package that features a guaranteed Old Course tee time, as well as Carnoustie, Kingsbarns, Dumbarnie, Crail, and the Jubilee Course. Lodging is in the Old Course Hotel overlooking the Road Hole. Dates for this package are fixed and the tour begins on May 22.