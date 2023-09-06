The best golf course logos we’ve collected

There has never been a better time to sport the emblem of your favorite golf course, from world-famous private clubs to up-and-coming local favorites.
Tim Gavrich
The iconic logo of Augusta National Golf Club is part of the commercial success of the Masters. Avid golfers all over the world recognize it and relish the opportunity to wear it as proof of their fandom.

(Updated September, 2023.)

The Nike swoosh. The Starbucks sea maiden. The BMW wheel. In the same way that these huge brands' art draws in customers, golf course logos help to make the experience of playing feel everlasting.

Whenever I visit a course, I tend to head straight for the pro shop to scope out the merchandise. It’s often a revealing look into how the facility views itself overall.

Besides, golfers love "stuff" from golf courses. In addition to scorecards, I'm personally a hat junkie. Having collected hats from dozens of courses I've played, my favorites tend to be the simplest: just a logo on the front, not too big, with no writing (maybe on the back of the cap, if anything).

Golfers love to chat about the places they've been and a logoed golf hat (or shirt) is a great conversation starter. It's fun to talk about golf courses, and there's no better way to recognize a fellow golfer than by noticing a piece of logoed swag he or she is wearing.

The 2023 U.S. Mid-Amateur is being held at Sleepy Hollow Country Club in Briarcliff Manor, N.Y., home to one of the game's best logos: a headless horseman. Thanks to a unique and distinctive brand, the club's pro shop is sure to sell a good amount of merchandise to competitors and spectators to the event.

5 different types of golf course logos

Though not every one can be placed neatly into one of these five categories, the vast majority of appealing golf course logos fall into one of them. Here are some of the best examples from courses I have played; let us know your favorite examples of each:

1. Club initials

Superimposing the initials of a club into a distinctive monogram is a time-honored move, from personal letterhead to businesses to golf clubs. In most cases, some sort of script font lends a classical look to the identity of a course that wants to invoke golf's sense of tradition and history. It's typically something pre-World War II courses do, but some modern clubs have gone that direction as well.

old-toccoa-farm-logo.JPG
Old Toccoa Farm - Blue Ridge, Ga. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
glen-arven-logo.JPG
Glen Arven Golf Club - Thomasville, Ga. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
old-town-club-logo.JPG
Old Town Club - Winston-Salem, N.C. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
timuquana-logo.JPG
Timuquana Country Club - Jacksonville, Fla. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
streamsong-logo.JPG
Florida's Streamsong Resort uses its 'S' to allude to the wildlife on property. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
moorings-logo.JPG
The Moorings in Vero Beach, Fla., incorporates a seabird into its 'M' logo. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

2. Stylized club/course name

Sometimes it can be fun to incorporate the formal name of a golf course into a logo, or to stylize it in such a way that it stands out. It can sometimes look lazy, but it can also be inspired when done right, especially when combined with another visual element.

landmand-logo.JPG
Landmand Golf Club - Homer, Neb. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

3. Nature (flora)

It's no surprise that the natural world is a primary source of inspiration for golf courses. There are any number of tree logos - oaks and pines are ubiquitous - so it takes a little bit of creativity to develop something truly distinctive.

riomar-logo.JPG
Riomar Country Club - Vero Beach, Fla. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

4. Nature (fauna)

The same goes for animal-inspired logos. Incorporating local wildlife cleverly into a logo means invoking a unique sense of place.

goat-hill-park-logo.JPG
Goat Hill Park - Oceanside, Calif. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
keney-park-logo.JPG
Keney Park Golf Club - Hartford, Conn. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
abaco-club-logo.JPG
The Abaco Club - Great Abaco, Bahamas Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
kalispel-logo.JPG
Kalispel Golf & Country Club - Spokane, Wash. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
links-at-perry-cabin-logo.JPG
The Links at Perry Cabin - St. Michaels, Mary. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
rtj-gc-logo.JPG
Robert Trent Jones Golf Club - Manassas, Va. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

5. Other symbols

Golf course logos are as varied as their individual origin stories, and the courses that lean into their history tend to come up with the most evocative - and fun-to-wear- swag.

lake-of-isles-south-logo.JPG
Lake of Isles Golf Club (South) - Ledyard, Conn. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
colleton-river-logo.JPG
Colleton River Club - Bluffton, S.C. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
east-potomac-logo.JPG
East Potomac Golf Links - Washington, D.C. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
reynolds-creek-club-logo.JPG
Reynolds Lake Oconee (Creek Club) - Greensboro, Ga. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
sentryworld-logo.JPG
SentryWorld - Stevens Point, Wisc. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass
windsor-logo.JPG
Windsor Golf & Polo Club - Vero Beach, Fla. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

What are your favorite golf course logos? Let us know in the comments below.

Roundups19th hole
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
20 Comments
Default User Avatar
Commented on

what club has the logo of a horse head and below it is the number 1890

Default User Avatar
Commented on

Philadelphia Country Club

Default User Avatar
Commented on

What course has a logo with a drawing of a boy (caddie or player?) with a golf bag and holding an open umbrella

Default User Avatar
Commented on

what course is the one with the leaf tailed snake

Commented on

I think you're talking about Streamsong, Barbara.

Default User Avatar
Commented on

What is the orange snake, light blue line, & leaf logo above the Wisconsin logos? I have a vest with the logo on it & I can’t find the course name anywhere.

Default User Avatar
Commented on

I believe that is Streamsong logo. Central FL

Commented on

Streamsong!

Commented on

Merion's iconic wicker flag stick logo and Sawgrass Country Club's sprig of Sawgrass.

Commented on

I'm surprised you don't have the Oakmont Squirrel!
Love that little guy.

Commented on

PGA West has a image of the sun setting behind a mountain range.

Default User Avatar
Commented on

One name: Merion

Default User Avatar
Commented on

I would suggest showing the logos of Winged Foot Golf Club Mamaroneck NY and Burning Tree Golf Club,Bethesda Maryland. No words needed-the logo's speak for themselves.

Default User Avatar
Commented on

You'll want to add Myopia, South Hamilton, MA, Kittansett Club, Merion, MA, The Country Club, Brookline, MA. Many others, but it's cool to check all the logos out.

More from the author
Best walking golf shoes for 2023
Articles
3 Min Read
The best golf shoes for walking golfers
September 4, 2023
Golfers who love to walk should choose their footwear carefully.
Tim Gavrich
By Jason Scott Deegan, Tim Gavrich
TaylorMade Driving Relief Supported By UnitedHealth Group
Articles
5 Min Read
Miss it quick: 8 ways to play faster golf
August 31, 2023
From a pre-shot routine to where you position your golf cart, there are many ways to save seconds and minutes, making a round of golf more enjoyable for everyone.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
The Walker Cup - Previews
Articles
12 Min Read
A hole-by-hole guide to The Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland
August 30, 2023
Get to know every hole at the Home of Golf, the mother of golf courses around the world.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
General Views of The Old Course at St Andrews
Articles
4 Min Read
The problem with par
August 29, 2023
Golf course architecture is an art form, but rigid notions surrounding the concept of par can hold it back.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Golf gear report for August - Purist, VKTRY soles, Clinch golf gloves
Articles
4 Min Read
GolfPass Gear Report: August 2023
August 28, 2023
We test a new golf glove, an indoor putting green, a golf polo and more.
Tim Gavrich
By Jason Scott Deegan, Tim Gavrich
belvedere-small-pro-shop-cgt 2.JPG
Articles
1 Min Read
A small, quaint pro shop is a Cool Golf Thing
August 27, 2023
The more it feels like rummaging through Grandma's closet, the better.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Popular
Topgolf Las Vegas
Articles
4 Min Read
The 10 best Topgolf locations in great golf buddies trip destinations
August 16, 2023
Buddies on a golf getaway can mix rounds by day with night-time golf entertainment.
By Jason Scott Deegan
The Dunes Golf and Beach Club - hole 13
Articles
2 Min Read
25 PGA Tour golf courses you can play from the new 2024 schedule
August 9, 2023
New 'Signature' events will be held at Kapalua, Pebble Beach, Bay Hill and Harbour Town.
By Jason Scott Deegan
monster-golf-club-reopening.jpg
Articles
2 Min Read
The Monster - once one of the world's longest golf courses - set to reopen August 29 at World Resorts Catskills
August 20, 2023
Golf course news & notes: August, 2023.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
The Cove Club - hammock on the 7th tee
Articles
5 Min Read
Inside The Cove Club: Cabo's hottest new golf playground
August 16, 2023
The Cove Club features world-class amenities for members and guests, while the rest of the Cabo del Sol community still delivers a luxury golf vacation for sun-seekers.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Read More
Now Reading
The best golf course logos we’ve collected
Search Near Me