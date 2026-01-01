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Point Clear Golf Guide

Point Clear Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Point Clear

Point Clear Golf Resorts

  • Marriott's Grand Hotel & Lakewood GC
    Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa
    Point Clear, Alabama
    The 405-room Grand Hotel Marriott Resort, Golf Club & Spa dates to 1847 in Point Clear. The resort's Southern charms come from its massive live oaks dripping in Spanish moss and the fresh mint from its gardens that are the main ingredient for the resort's signature mint juleps. The Grand Hotel, a member of the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail and…

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