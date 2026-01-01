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Gulf Shores Golf Guide

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Gulf Shores
Courses: 21
Reviews: 9199
Gulf Shores is a city on Alabama's Gulf Coast. Its Gulf State Park has beaches, trails and a pier, plus a golf course and a zip line over the dunes. To the west, sea turtles and migratory birds thrive among the coastal habitats of Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge. Farther west, 19th-century Fort Morgan guards Mobile Bay. The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo offers hands-on encounters with lemurs, kangaroos and sloths.
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Gulf Shores Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Gulf Shores

Gulf Shores Golf Resorts

  • Kiva Dunes GC
    Kiva Dunes
    Gulf Shores, Alabama
    Kiva Dunes Resort is set within a conservation area on the Fort Morgan peninsula minutes from the sugar-white beaches of Gulf Shores. Its vacation rentals range from full homes to fully furnished condos, each allowing guests access to the resort's four pools, two restaurants and private beach. The Kiva Beach Club is home to a salt-water pool and…

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