Longboat Key, Florida

Longboat Key is a sought-after destination for beachgoers and golfers alike, situated on the Gulf of Mexico just west of Sarasota. Two golf courses await. There's the 18-hole Links on Longboat course, originally designed by William Mitchell in 1961 and renovated by Ron Garl in 2014. The Harbourside Course has 27 holes, and was redesigned by Garl…