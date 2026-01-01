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Longboat Key Golf Guide

Longboat Key Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Longboat Key

Longboat Key Golf Resorts

  • Longboat Key Club & Resort
    The Resort at Longboat Key Club
    Longboat Key, Florida
    Longboat Key is a sought-after destination for beachgoers and golfers alike, situated on the Gulf of Mexico just west of Sarasota. Two golf courses await. There's the 18-hole Links on Longboat course, originally designed by William Mitchell in 1961 and renovated by Ron Garl in 2014. The Harbourside Course has 27 holes, and was redesigned by Garl…

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