Bobby Jones Golf Club - Championship Course

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Bobby Jones Golf Complex
Course Details

Year Built 1927
Greens Bermuda Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MasterCard Welcomed
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar

Available Facilities

Clubhouse, Banquet Facilities, Lockers

Available Sports

Tennis

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Bobby Jones GC
Bobby Jones Golf Club - American Course
Sarasota, Florida
Public
2.3333
3
Write Review
Bobby Jones GC
Bobby Jones Golf Club - British Course
Sarasota, Florida
Public
2.3333
9
Write Review
Bobby Jones GC
Bobby Jones Golf Club - Gillespie Executive Course
Sarasota, Florida
Public
3.0
1
Write Review
The Groves GC
View Tee Times
The Groves Golf Course
Sarasota, Florida
Public
3.8136705882
957
Write Review
The Meadows CC: #12
The Meadows Country Club
Sarasota, Florida
Private
3.9166666667
3
Write Review
The Highlands GC: #9
View Tee Times
The Highlands Golf Course
Sarasota, Florida
Private
3.0803470588
1684
Write Review
Palms GC at Forest Lakes: 5th fairway
View Tee Times
The Palms Golf Club At Forest Lakes
Sarasota, Florida
Semi-Private
3.0147941176
582
Write Review
University Park CC
View Tee Times
1 & 10 at University Park Country Club
University Park, Florida
Semi-Private
4.6861058824
1647
Write Review
Palm-Aire CC
Lakes at Palm-Aire Country Club
Sarasota, Florida
Private
5.0
1
Write Review
Village Green GC
Village Green Golf Club
Sarasota, Florida
Semi-Private
3.5663714286
391
Write Review
University Park CC
View Tee Times
19 & 1 at University Park Country Club
University Park, Florida
Semi-Private
4.6861058824
1647
Write Review
University Park CC: Clubhouse
View Tee Times
10 & 19 at University Park Country Club
University Park, Florida
Semi-Private
4.6861058824
1647
Write Review
Golf Packages
Innisbrook Golf Resort Courses
Best of Innisbrook Package
FROM $247 (USD)
PALM HARBOR, FL | Enjoy 4 nights' accommodations at Innisbrook Golf & Spa Resort and 4 rounds of golf at Innisbrook Golf Resort - North Course, South Course, Island Course, & Copperhead Course (site of the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship).
Innisbrook Golf Resort Courses
Innisbrook Golf Around Package
FROM $227 (USD)
PALM HARBOR, FL | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Innisbrook Golf & Spa Resort and 2 rounds of golf at Innisbrook Golf Resort - Island Course & Copperhead Course (site of the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship).
Disney’s Lake Buena Vista Golf Course
Best of Disney Golf Package
FROM $107 (USD)
ORLANDO, FL | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodation at Tuscana Resort Orlando and 3 rounds of golf at Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course, Palm Golf Course and Lake Buena Vista Golf Course.
Omni International Golf Course
Orlando Ironman Golf Package
FROM $157 (USD)
ORLANDO, FL | Enjoy 4 nights' accommodation at The Fountains Resort Championsgate and 6 rounds of golf at Orange County Panther Lake, Orange County Crooked Cat, Omni International, Omni National, Celebration Golf Club and Falcons Fire Golf Club.
ChampionsGate Country Club
Orlando Member for a Day Golf Package
FROM $147 (USD)
ORLANDO, FL | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodation at Tuscana Resort Orlando and 3 rounds of golf at Bella Collina Country Club, Southern Dunes Golf and Country Club and The Country Club of Winterhaven.
Featured Content
Ritz-Carlton Members Club-Sarasota golf course - 18th
Articles
Florida golf: Play the Sarasota/Bradenton area on three budgets
