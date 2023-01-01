Bobby Jones Golf Club - Championship Course
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Course Details
Year Built 1927
Greens Bermuda Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MasterCard Welcomed
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar
Available FacilitiesClubhouse, Banquet Facilities, Lockers
Available SportsTennis
Course Layout