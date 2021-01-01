Cordele Golf Guide
Cordele Golf Courses
-
Cordele, GeorgiaPublic/Resort4.3301294118105
-
Cordele, GeorgiaSemi-Private4.290941176539
Golf Courses Near Cordele
-
Americus, GeorgiaSemi-Private
-
Americus, GeorgiaSemi-Private
-
Americus, GeorgiaSemi-Private
-
Ashburn, GeorgiaSemi-Private5.01
-
Americus, GeorgiaPublic4.934635294130
-
Sylvester, GeorgiaSemi-Private3.66673
-
Albany, GeorgiaPublic/Municipal0.00
-
Albany, GeorgiaSemi-Private4.87533
-
Montezuma, GeorgiaPrivate0.00
-
Tifton, GeorgiaPublic3.476329411879
Cordele Golf Resorts
-
Cordele, GeorgiaLake Blackshear Resort and Golf Club is located in Cordele, Georgia within the Georgia Veterans State Park. The hotel is located on Lake Blackshear, a several-thousand-acre lake with a full marina and boat and pontoon rentals. The Cypress Grill features lakefront and outdoor dining with live entertainment. Located onsite is the Veterans Memorial…