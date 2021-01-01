Liberty Golf Guide
Liberty Golf Courses
Liberty, IndianaResort4.0289714286143
Liberty, IndianaSemi-Private4.699711764741
Golf Courses Near Liberty
Brookville, IndianaSemi-Private4.197223529484
Oxford, OhioPublic3.7737666667113
Oxford, OhioPrivate0.00
Connersville, IndianaSemi-Private4.08
Richmond, IndianaPrivate0.00
Richmond, IndianaPrivate4.01
Oxford, OhioPublic4.4978216
Cambridge City, IndianaPublic2.16666666672
Eaton, OhioPrivate3.02
Richmond, IndianaPublic4.010416666717
Liberty Golf Resorts
Liberty, IndianaKent’s Harbor and the Sagamore Resort in Liberty, Indiana, take advantage of a special location on Brooksville Lake 20 minutes from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Condo-style lakeside accommodations are perfect for families looking for a watersports adventure launched from the 400-slip marina or buddies dreaming of a golf getaway playing the…
