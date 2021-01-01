Home / Courses / World / USA / Indiana

  • Harbor Links at Sagamore Resort: #5
    Kent's Harbor and the Sagamore Resort
    Liberty, Indiana
    Kent’s Harbor and the Sagamore Resort in Liberty, Indiana, take advantage of a special location on Brooksville Lake 20 minutes from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Condo-style lakeside accommodations are perfect for families looking for a watersports adventure launched from the 400-slip marina or buddies dreaming of a golf getaway playing the…

