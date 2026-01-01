Harrodsburg Golf Guide
Harrodsburg Golf Courses
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Harrodsburg, KentuckyResort
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Harrodsburg, KentuckyResort
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Harrodsburg, KentuckyResort
Golf Courses Near Harrodsburg
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Danville, KentuckyPrivate
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Danville, KentuckyPrivate
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Lancaster, KentuckyResort/Public3.452631578995
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Danville, KentuckySemi-Private2.510
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Stanford, KentuckyPrivate3.57142857147
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Nicholasville, KentuckySemi-Private2.847058823585
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Nicholasville, KentuckyPublic4.178571428628
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Nicholasville, KentuckyPublic4.5704733138580
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Nicholasville, KentuckyPrivate
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Versailles, KentuckyPublic3.7293417472139
Harrodsburg Golf Resorts
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Harrodsburg, KentuckyThe Bright Leaf Golf Resort provides a comfortable place to play for golfers, featuring standard rooms and two-bedroom villas in its hotel. Both provide unlimited access to the health club and outdoor pool. The 19th hole restaurant offers buffets on Friday night (catfish), Saturday night (variety) and Sunday (brunch). The 27-hole course includes…
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