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Harrodsburg Golf Guide

Harrodsburg Golf Courses

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Harrodsburg Golf Resorts

  • Bright Leaf Golf Resort - Eighteen Hole: #15
    Bright Leaf Golf Resort
    Harrodsburg, Kentucky
    The Bright Leaf Golf Resort provides a comfortable place to play for golfers, featuring standard rooms and two-bedroom villas in its hotel. Both provide unlimited access to the health club and outdoor pool. The 19th hole restaurant offers buffets on Friday night (catfish), Saturday night (variety) and Sunday (brunch). The 27-hole course includes…

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