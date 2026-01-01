Courses: 175 Reviews: 18181

Detroit has a rich history of cars, sports and music, from Motown and the MC5, to Eminem and Kid Rock. It's golf legacy is also strong. Walter Hagen was the first head professional at Oakland Hills Country Club, which would go on to host the U.S. Open, PGA Championship, Ryder Cup and many other top events. Donald Ross designed numerous courses around Detroit in his hayday, including a few public courses like Rackham Park and Warren Valley.