Sunset over the blue waters of Lake Michigan can be one of the unexpected thrills for first-time visitors to the west coast of the Wolverine State. Another is the rich golf scene as Grand Rapids and its environs boast a vast collection of upscale courses and low-priced gems. Couple that with the city's eclectic mix of reasonably priced restaurants and night spots, and Grand Rapids offers tremendous value as an under-the-radar golf destination.