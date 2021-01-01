Clio Golf Guide
Clio Golf Courses
-
Clio, CaliforniaPublic/Resort3.6615149
-
Clio, CaliforniaResort4.92941176478
Golf Courses Near Clio
-
Graeagle, CaliforniaSemi-Private3.258333333361
-
Blairsden, CaliforniaResort0.00
-
Graeagle, CaliforniaPublic4.801976470685
-
Portola, CaliforniaSemi-Private5.011
-
Crescent Mills, CaliforniaPublic3.66679
-
Truckee, CaliforniaSemi-Private3.765357142970
-
Truckee, CaliforniaPublic4.466164705980
-
Truckee, CaliforniaResort4.594782352921
-
Truckee, CaliforniaResort/Semi-Private4.647088235331
-
Truckee, CaliforniaPublic3.460182352940
Clio Golf Resorts
-
Clio , CaliforniaThe new 42-room lodge at Nakoma Resort is complemented by Altitude, a 12,000-square-foot recreation center with a teen game room, bar, small gym with a climbing wall, a children's center, fitness room, 24-seat movie theater and outdoor lap pool and jacuzzi. It's open to lodge guests and residents of the still developing golf community. The…
-
Clio, CaliforniaThe Lodge at Whitehawk features 14 deluxe cabins just steps from the Whitehawk Ranch Golf Club in the High Sierras an hour from Lake Tahoe. Dining at the Main Lodge is open seven days a week from June 17-September 15. There's also a restaurant at Whitehawk Ranch. A heated pool and jacuzzi; tennis, pickleball and basketball courts; and fishing at…