Clio, California

The Lodge at Whitehawk features 14 deluxe cabins just steps from the Whitehawk Ranch Golf Club in the High Sierras an hour from Lake Tahoe. Dining at the Main Lodge is open seven days a week from June 17-September 15. There's also a restaurant at Whitehawk Ranch. A heated pool and jacuzzi; tennis, pickleball and basketball courts; and fishing at…