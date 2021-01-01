Dana Point Golf Guide
Dana Point Golf Courses
Golf Courses Near Dana Point
Laguna Niguel, CaliforniaPrivate
Laguna Beach, CaliforniaResort4.554850
San Juan Capistrano, CaliforniaPublic3.9823647059565
San Juan Capistrano, CaliforniaPrivate
San Clemente, CaliforniaPublic3.0392647059677
Mission Viejo, CaliforniaPublic4.182352941214
San Clemente, CaliforniaPublic3.8409411765618
Mission Viejo, CaliforniaPrivate5.01
San Clemente, CaliforniaPrivate
Aliso Viejo, CaliforniaPrivate4.83333333336
Dana Point Golf Resorts
Dana Point, CaliforniaThe Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel overlooks the Pacific Ocean in the trendy SoCal beach town of Dana Point. It is stylish and luxurious, yet welcoming and casual for kids and pets. The hotel, decorated by a revolving collection of works from local artists, is home to a spa, two restaurants, two tennis courts and two pools. The Eco-Adventure Center…
Dana Point, CaliforniaThe Monarch Beach Resort is a grand Mediterranean retreat that has earned AAA Five Diamond Awards since 2003 and Mobil/Forbes Five Star Awards since 2007. The first Miraval Life in Balance Spa in California debuted in 2016 as part of a $40 million refresh. The Monarch Bay Club is a private beach club across the street. Every day ends with…
