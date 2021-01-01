Home / Courses / World / USA / California

  • Monarch Beach Golf Links
    Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel
    Dana Point, California
    The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel overlooks the Pacific Ocean in the trendy SoCal beach town of Dana Point. It is stylish and luxurious, yet welcoming and casual for kids and pets. The hotel, decorated by a revolving collection of works from local artists, is home to a spa, two restaurants, two tennis courts and two pools. The Eco-Adventure Center…
  • Monarch Beach Golf Links
    Monarch Beach Resort
    Dana Point, California
    The Monarch Beach Resort is a grand Mediterranean retreat that has earned AAA Five Diamond Awards since 2003 and Mobil/Forbes Five Star Awards since 2007. The first Miraval Life in Balance Spa in California debuted in 2016 as part of a $40 million refresh. The Monarch Bay Club is a private beach club across the street. Every day ends with…

