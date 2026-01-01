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Cooperstown Golf Guide

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Cooperstown Golf Resorts

  • Leatherstocking - hole 18
    Otesaga Resort Hotel
    Cooperstown, New York
    The Otesaga Resort Hotel is a lakeside retreat in the heart of Cooperstown, the charming village home to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Its calling card for golfers is the Leatherstocking Golf Course, a historic design that finishes gloriously along the lake. An outdoor pool, two tennis courts and the Hawkeye Spa are part of its many…

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