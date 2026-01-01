Cooperstown Golf Guide
Cooperstown Golf Courses
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Cooperstown, New YorkPublic/Resort4.648785300379
Golf Courses Near Cooperstown
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Springfield Center, New YorkPublic4.02
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Richfield Springs, New YorkPublic
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Laurens, New YorkPublic
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New Berlin, New YorkPublic
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Laurens, New YorkPublic
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West Winfield, New YorkPublic3.02
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Edmeston, New YorkSemi-Private3.02
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Canajoharie, New YorkPublic4.100840336118
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Oneonta, New YorkPrivate3.33333333336
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Clayville, New YorkPrivate
Cooperstown Golf Resorts
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Cooperstown, New YorkThe Otesaga Resort Hotel is a lakeside retreat in the heart of Cooperstown, the charming village home to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Its calling card for golfers is the Leatherstocking Golf Course, a historic design that finishes gloriously along the lake. An outdoor pool, two tennis courts and the Hawkeye Spa are part of its many…
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