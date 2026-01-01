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Windham Golf Guide

Windham Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Windham

Windham Golf Resorts

  • Christman's Windham House
    Christman’s Windham House
    Windham, New York
    The Windham House, which dates to 1805, is where history comes alive for weary travelers looking for rest and comfort. Today, guests can enjoy 27 holes of golf, tennis, hiking trails, a heated pool and a playground, treehouse, ponds and streams for children. A restaurant and multiple bars are available. The golf facilities include the 18-hole…
  • Windham CC
    Windham Mountain
    Windham, New York
    Windham Mountain Resort takes guests to new heights in winter and summer. When the snow melts off the ski runs, it's time for golf at the Windham Country Club and its 19th hole, the Mulligan's Pub. The Roland Stafford Golf School is also available. Off the course, visitors can take on the Mountain Bike Park, hike the Peak to Peak Trail, take the…

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