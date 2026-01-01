Windham Golf Guide
Windham Golf Courses
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Windham, New YorkResort4.333333333312
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Windham, New YorkResort4.333333333312
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Windham, New YorkPublic/Resort4.379310344829
Golf Courses Near Windham
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Tannersville, New YorkPrivate/Resort
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Tannersville, New YorkPublic
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Round Top, New YorkPublic3.888888888945
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Round Top, New YorkResort
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Freehold, New YorkPublic4.474537037148
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Greenville, New YorkResort3.615
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Greenville, New YorkSemi-Private4.02399380849
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Roxbury, New YorkSemi-Private4.52
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Palenville, New YorkSemi-Private4.90476190485
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Margaretville, New YorkResort5.04
Windham Golf Resorts
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Windham, New YorkThe Windham House, which dates to 1805, is where history comes alive for weary travelers looking for rest and comfort. Today, guests can enjoy 27 holes of golf, tennis, hiking trails, a heated pool and a playground, treehouse, ponds and streams for children. A restaurant and multiple bars are available. The golf facilities include the 18-hole…
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Windham, New YorkWindham Mountain Resort takes guests to new heights in winter and summer. When the snow melts off the ski runs, it's time for golf at the Windham Country Club and its 19th hole, the Mulligan's Pub. The Roland Stafford Golf School is also available. Off the course, visitors can take on the Mountain Bike Park, hike the Peak to Peak Trail, take the…
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