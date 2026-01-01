Greenville Golf Guide
Greenville Golf Courses
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Greenville, New YorkSemi-Private4.02399380849
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Greenville, New YorkResort3.615
Golf Courses Near Greenville
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Freehold, New YorkPublic4.474537037148
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Ravena, New YorkPublic2.52
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Round Top, New YorkPublic3.888888888945
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Round Top, New YorkResort0.00
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Windham, New YorkPublic/Resort4.379310344829
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Catskill, New YorkPublic2.48235294127
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Tannersville, New YorkPrivate/Resort0.00
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Windham, New YorkResort4.333333333312
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Windham, New YorkResort4.333333333312
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Palenville, New YorkSemi-Private4.90476190485
Greenville Golf Resorts
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Greenville, New YorkSunny Hill Resort and Golf Course is an all-inclusive resort in the Catskill Mountains. Home to more than a dozen lodging options, Sunny Hill caters to a guest's individual needs. Three family-style meals are prepared every day to feed visitors when they aren't out playing in the resort's 600 acres of golf, playgrounds, wooded trails, 5.5-mile…
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Greenville, New YorkThe Rainbow Golf Club welcomes guests with one-bedroom "vacation" apartments, featuring a bedroom with a queen and twin bed, a living room with a sofa that converts to a queen bed, plus a kitchen and electric fireplace. The 6,241-yard course is home to a restaurant with indoor/outdoor dining.
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