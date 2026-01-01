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Greenville Golf Guide

Greenville Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Greenville

Greenville Golf Resorts

  • Sunny Hill Resort & GC
    Sunny Hill Resort & Golf Course
    Greenville, New York
    Sunny Hill Resort and Golf Course is an all-inclusive resort in the Catskill Mountains. Home to more than a dozen lodging options, Sunny Hill caters to a guest's individual needs. Three family-style meals are prepared every day to feed visitors when they aren't out playing in the resort's 600 acres of golf, playgrounds, wooded trails, 5.5-mile…
  • Rainbow GC
    Rainbow Golf Club
    Greenville, New York
    The Rainbow Golf Club welcomes guests with one-bedroom "vacation" apartments, featuring a bedroom with a queen and twin bed, a living room with a sofa that converts to a queen bed, plus a kitchen and electric fireplace. The 6,241-yard course is home to a restaurant with indoor/outdoor dining.

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