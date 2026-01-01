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Waynesville Golf Guide

Waynesville Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Waynesville

Waynesville Golf Resorts

  • Waynesville Inn Golf Resort
    The Waynesville Inn Golf Resort & Spa
    Waynesville, North Carolina
    The Waynesville Inn Golf Resort & Spa is a historic, western North Carolina property dating back to 1926. It features 111 guest rooms and suites as well as the Balsams Spa. Amenities include casual and fine dining, meeting space and an outdoor pool open seasonally. After a two-year closure, Waynesville Inn & Golf Club reopened in 2023 after a…
  • Laurel Ridge CC
    Laurel Ridge Country Club & Events Center
    Waynesville, North Carolina
    The Laurel Ridge Country Club promotes mountain recreation and an active lifestyle with a friendly atmosphere. A golf package to the Inn on the Green allows guests to enjoy four newly renovated rooms adjacent to the clubhouse and first tee of the Bob Cupp design. Each offers two queen beds and fridge. Guests get access to the fitness center,…

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