Santee Golf Guide
Santee Golf Courses
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Santee, South CarolinaPublic3.600877193116
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Santee, South CarolinaSemi-Private4.2254901961102
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Santee, South CarolinaSemi-Private4.5632092502692
Golf Courses Near Santee
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Manning, South CarolinaSemi-Private3.925925925954
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Manning, South CarolinaPublic/Resort4.4963833635160
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Saint Matthews, South CarolinaSemi-Private3.539735591293
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Manning, South CarolinaSemi-Private3.5697766286101
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Orangeburg, South CarolinaMunicipal/Public1.309899569643
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Saint George, South CarolinaPublic4.01
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Sumter, South CarolinaSemi-Private3.857142857114
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Orangeburg, South CarolinaPrivate4.85
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Sumter, South CarolinaPrivate0.00
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Moncks Corner, South CarolinaSemi-Private4.035714285728
Santee Golf Resorts
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Santee, South CarolinaThe Chapel Creek Plantation is home to 12 villas located on the first fairway of the Santee National Golf Club. Each villa is decorated with a Southern architectural theme that includes two bedrooms (4 total beds), two baths, laundry and a kitchen. Its golf packages with golfsantee.com can be customized to include breakfast at Clark's Restaurant…
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