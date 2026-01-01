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  • Santee National Golf Club
    Chapel Creek Plantation Villas
    Santee, South Carolina
    The Chapel Creek Plantation is home to 12 villas located on the first fairway of the Santee National Golf Club. Each villa is decorated with a Southern architectural theme that includes two bedrooms (4 total beds), two baths, laundry and a kitchen. Its golf packages with golfsantee.com can be customized to include breakfast at Clark's Restaurant…

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