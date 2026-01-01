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  • Paris Landing State Park GC
    Paris Landing State Park
    Buchanan, Tennessee
    The Paris Landing State Park was named after an old steamboat and freight landing on the Tennessee River. Damming the river created the Kentucky Lake, leading to excellent fishing and boating opportunities. The other recreational choices are hiking, golf on a 6,685-yard lakeside course and swimming, either at a beach on Kentucky Lake or the public…

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