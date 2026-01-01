Buchanan Golf Guide
Buchanan Golf Courses
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Buchanan, TennesseePublic3.319716775636
Golf Courses Near Buchanan
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Paris, TennesseePrivate4.33333333333
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Murray, KentuckyPublic4.3336317749172
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Murray, KentuckyPrivate4.71428571433
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Murray, KentuckyPrivate
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Murray, KentuckyPublic
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Camden, TennesseeSemi-Private4.02
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Mc Kenzie, TennesseePublic
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Cadiz, KentuckyResort4.4645669291127
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Benton, KentuckySemi-Private
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Waverly, TennesseeSemi-Private
Buchanan Golf Resorts
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Buchanan, TennesseeThe Paris Landing State Park was named after an old steamboat and freight landing on the Tennessee River. Damming the river created the Kentucky Lake, leading to excellent fishing and boating opportunities. The other recreational choices are hiking, golf on a 6,685-yard lakeside course and swimming, either at a beach on Kentucky Lake or the public…