Pottsboro Golf Guide
Pottsboro Golf Courses
-
Pottsboro, TexasResort/Private4.0391117647166
Golf Courses Near Pottsboro
-
Denison, TexasSemi-Private3.54
-
Kingston, OklahomaPublic4.933333333311
-
Sherman, TexasPublic1.354166666710
-
Gordonville, TexasResort/Private0.00
-
Kingston, OklahomaPublic3.37815294129
-
Sherman, TexasPublic4.168070588282
-
Thackerville, OklahomaPublic/Resort4.271494117634
-
Thackerville, OklahomaPublic/Resort4.333333333328
-
Lake Kiowa, TexasPrivate0.00
-
Gunter, TexasSemi-Private4.546704
Pottsboro Golf Resorts
-
Pottsboro, TexasTanglewood Resort & Conference Center is located north of Dallas-Fort Worth on the shores of Lake Texoma. In addition to an 18-hole semi-private golf course originally designed by Arnold Palmer, the property features a marina and beach access on the lake. In addition to the more standard lakeside resort amenities like a marina and fishing, guests…
See Also
-
1 course | 4 reviews
-
2 courses | 20 reviews
-
2 courses | 92 reviews
-
1 course | 0 reviews
-
0 courses | 0 reviews
-
2 courses | 62 reviews
-
1 course | 0 reviews
-
1 course | 702 reviews
-
1 course | 0 reviews
-
1 course | 47 reviews