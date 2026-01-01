Pottsboro Golf Guide
Pottsboro Golf Courses
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Pottsboro, TexasResort/Private3.9855072464208
Golf Courses Near Pottsboro
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Denison, TexasSemi-Private3.54
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Kingston, OklahomaPublic4.535714285716
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Sherman, TexasPublic2.727272727311
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Gordonville, TexasResort/Private0.00
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Kingston, OklahomaPublic4.230158730211
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Sherman, TexasPublic3.979591836798
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Thackerville, OklahomaPublic/Resort3.9739470256101
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Thackerville, OklahomaPublic/Resort4.0553571429169
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Lake Kiowa, TexasPrivate0.00
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Gunter, TexasSemi-Private4.28459460721510
Pottsboro Golf Resorts
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Pottsboro, TexasTanglewood Resort & Conference Center is located north of Dallas-Fort Worth on the shores of Lake Texoma. In addition to an 18-hole semi-private golf course originally designed by Arnold Palmer, the property features a marina and beach access on the lake. In addition to the more standard lakeside resort amenities like a marina and fishing, guests…
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