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Pottsboro Golf Guide

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Pottsboro Golf Resorts

  • Tanglewood Resort Hotel & Conference Center
    Tanglewood
    Pottsboro, Texas
    Tanglewood Resort & Conference Center is located north of Dallas-Fort Worth on the shores of Lake Texoma. In addition to an 18-hole semi-private golf course originally designed by Arnold Palmer, the property features a marina and beach access on the lake. In addition to the more standard lakeside resort amenities like a marina and fishing, guests…

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