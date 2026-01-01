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Midlothian Golf Guide

Midlothian Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Midlothian

Midlothian Golf Resorts

  • Independence Golf Club, Virginia
    Independence Golf Club
    Midlothian, Virginia
    Independence Golf Club is a premier public course west of Richmond with stay-and-play options as well as the capability to host your next event. The 18-hole Championship Course offers an exciting Tom Fazio challenge having undergone new renovations for faster rounds and healthier turf, while the 9-hole Bear Course can accommodate overflow play.…

Midlothian Driving Ranges

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