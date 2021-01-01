Home / Courses / World / USA / Washington

Carson Golf Guide

Carson Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Carson

Carson Golf Resorts

  • Elk Ridge GC
    Carson Hot Springs Golf Resort & Spa
    Carson, Washington
    The Carson Hot Springs Golf Resort & Spa in the Columbia River Gorge features a historic hotel completed in 1901, as well as cabins and a bathhouse added in 1923. The bathhouse offers a traditional experience with clawfoot tubs and vintage stylings. Mineral water is pumped directly into the tubs for an all-natural, healing bath, which can followed…

See Also

Articles, Galleries & Videos

Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me