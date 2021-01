Troutdale, Oregon

McMenamins Edgefield is one of numerous whimsical hotels by the McMenamins brand in Oregon. Edgefield is unique in that it has two par-3 courses, a 20-hole course and 12-hole course. This historic hotel dates back to 1911 and features just over 100 guest rooms, as well as a spa, small outdoor pool and salon. McMenamins is also known for its pubs…