Hikes are fine, but a better way to exercise and enjoy the mountain scenery of Colorado Springs is to play golf. In a city dubbed the "Newport of the Rockies" there are scenic golf courses at all prices. While rates at Broadmoor Golf Club, the top public course in Colorado, top out north of $200, at nearby Cheyenne Shadows, on the grounds of Fort Carson, a prime-time round can be had for a small fraction of that.