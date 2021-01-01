Home / Courses / World / USA / Colorado

Colorado Springs Golf Guide

Featured Destination

IMG_4615.jpg
Colorado Springs
Courses: 26
Reviews: 1101
Hikes are fine, but a better way to exercise and enjoy the mountain scenery of Colorado Springs is to play golf. In a city dubbed the "Newport of the Rockies" there are scenic golf courses at all prices. While rates at Broadmoor Golf Club, the top public course in Colorado, top out north of $200, at nearby Cheyenne Shadows, on the grounds of Fort Carson, a prime-time round can be had for a small fraction of that.
Explore

Colorado Springs Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Golf Resorts

  • Broadmoor GC
    The Broadmoor
    Colorado Springs, Colorado
    Founded in 1918, The Broadmoor is one of the west's great golf hotels and among the Historic Hotels of America. It is located in Colorado Springs, about an hour's drive south of Denver and along the front range of the Rocky Mountains. This expansive property was laid out by the Olmsted Brothers and features gardens, ponds, multiple buildings…
  • The CC of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort
    Cheyenne Mountain Colorado Springs, A Dolce Resort
    Colorado Springs, Colorado
    Located in Colorado Springs just over an hour's drive south of Denver is the Cheyenne Mountain Colorado Springs, a Dolce Resort. This 217-acre property features 321 guest rooms and suites and is part of the Country Club of Colorado Springs, which is home to an 18-hole golf course, tennis, fitness center and Alluvia Spa. Standard guest rooms are…
  • Garden of the Gods Club
    Garden of the Gods
    Colorado Springs, Colorado
    Garden of the Gods is a wellness and golf resort in Colorado Springs. The resort was founded in 1951 and is locally owned and operated and underwent an expansion project in 2017. With just 116 accommodation units spanning from spacious suites to cottages and casitas, it is smaller in scale compared to Cheyenne Mountain and The Broadmoor. But…

See Also

Articles, Galleries & Videos

Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me