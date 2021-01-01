Courses: 37 Reviews: 6641

What has basically become the Las Vegas of the East Coast, Atlantic City is the ultimate destination for the night owl. From high-rises, to casinos and high-stakes gambling, you can experience it all. In case you’ve been out all night and feel like taking it easy, hop aboard the boardwalk tram. For only $2.25, you can take in all the views of the boardwalk including The Tropicana, Steel Pier, and Boardwalk Hall. If you’re hanging out on the boardwalk, spend some time looking out at the water for some dolphins, or gather your friends to take an Atlantic City Boat Cruise to do some sightseeing. Vineyard Golf at Renault offers wonderful views of vineyards all throughout the course. Keep in mind that if you get off to a rough start on the links, a glass of wine is waiting for you around the corner. The Atlantic City Country Club has been around for nearly 120 years, and several golf legends have made their way onto the tee boxes. From Arnold Palmer, to Sam Snead, you’ll feel a sense of pride playing the course, even if you’ve sunk your fifth double-bogey of the day.