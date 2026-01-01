County Londonderry Golf Guide
County Londonderry Golf Courses
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Limavady, County LondonderryPublic
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Coleraine, County LondonderryResort
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Castlerock, County LondonderrySemi-Private4.770053475942
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Castlerock, County LondonderrySemi-Private4.634920634921
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Prehen, County LondonderrySemi-Private
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Campsie, County LondonderrySemi-Private4.01
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Londonderry, County LondonderrySemi-Private
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Londonderry, County LondonderrySemi-Private
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Kilrea, County LondonderrySemi-Private4.507936507962
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Kilrea, County LondonderrySemi-Private
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Castledawson, County LondonderrySemi-Private4.677047289577
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Portstewart, County LondonderrySemi-Private4.544444444417
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Portstewart, County LondonderrySemi-Private5.06
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Portstewart, County LondonderrySemi-Private4.472222222211
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Limavady, County LondonderryResort4.794117647167
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Ballyronan, Mid-UlsterSemi-Private4.01
Golf Courses Near County Londonderry
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Greencastle, County DonegalPrivate5.02
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Redcastle, County DonegalResort
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Portrush, County AntrimPublic/Municipal3.01
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Portrush, County AntrimPrivate4.666666666721
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Portrush, County AntrimPrivate4.971428571421
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Portballintrae, County AntrimSemi-Private4.266806722768
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Ballymoney, County AntrimPublic/Resort4.0752567694128
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Buncrana, County Donegal
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Fahan, County DonegalSemi-Private3.935020519847
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Ballyliffin, County DonegalPublic4.57142857147
Travel Deals
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Travel OffersBushmills, Northern IrelandFROM $627 (USD)
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Travel OffersBushmills, Northern IrelandFROM $337 (USD)
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Travel OffersBallyliffin, County DonegalFROM $407 (USD)