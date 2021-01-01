County Laois Golf Guide
County Laois Golf Courses
-
Abbeyleix, County LaoisPublic4.01
-
Mountrath, County LaoisPublic5.05
-
Portarlington, County LaoisPublic5.010
-
Portlaoise, County LaoisPrivate3.01
-
Rathdowney, County LaoisPublic4.17647058827
-
The Heath, County LaoisPublic0.00
-
Killenard, County LaoisPublic/Resort4.54921
-
Killenard, County LaoisPublic/Resort3.02
Golf Courses Near County Laois
-
Athy, County KildarePublic4.66666666673
-
Castlecomer, County KilkennyPublic4.754
-
Tullamore, County OffalySemi-Private5.03
-
Roscrea, County TipperaryPublic3.66666666672
-
Offaly, County OffalyPublic4.57142857146
-
Kildare, County KildarePublic4.48919
-
Little Curragh, County KildarePrivate1.01
-
Carlow, County CarlowPublic4.94117647067
-
Carlow, County CarlowPublic4.94117647067
-
Quinagh, County CarlowPublic4.01
See Also
-
5 courses | 26 reviews
-
6 courses | 47 reviews
-
6 courses | 66 reviews
-
22 courses | 507 reviews