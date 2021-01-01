Stratford Golf Guide
Stratford Golf Courses
Stratford, ConnecticutPrivate
Stratford, ConnecticutPrivate2.01
Stratford, ConnecticutPublic/Municipal3.11764705884
Golf Courses Near Stratford
Milford, ConnecticutPublic4.41176470593
Milford, ConnecticutSemi-Private2.62857142867
Orange, ConnecticutPublic3.52941176473
Fairfield, ConnecticutPrivate5.01
Fairfield, ConnecticutPublic/Municipal3.8312764706110
Huntington, ConnecticutPrivate
Fairfield, ConnecticutPublic/Municipal4.1498705882189
Orange, ConnecticutPublic2.3305823529126
Shelton, ConnecticutPrivate
Fairfield, ConnecticutPublic/Municipal4.58333333333
