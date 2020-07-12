Home / Courses / USA / Texas / Houston

Cypress Creek at Champions Golf Club

4.2
2 Reviews (2)
About
Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 71
Length 7410 yards
Slope 134
Rating 75.8
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 71 7410 yards 75.8 134
Silver 71 7022 yards 74.1 131
Gold 71 6548 yards 72.7 127
Combo 71 6222 yards 71.4 125
Green 71 6086 yards 70.0 122
Green (W) 71 6086 yards 75.3 131
White 71 5532 yards 67.8 117
White (W) 71 5532 yards 72.2 125
Scorecard for Cypress Creek
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 75.8/134 454 454 430 226 512 467 452 183 512 3690 466 502 231 551 435 416 182 479 458 3720 7410
Silver M: 74.1/131 446 413 391 201 506 446 436 174 503 3516 439 462 202 519 415 404 168 454 443 3506 7022
Gold M: 72.7/127 420 386 367 178 482 414 412 158 475 3292 433 445 168 488 386 382 155 411 388 3256 6548
Combo M: 71.4/125 399 360 349 178 482 382 373 158 475 3156 407 378 168 488 360 361 155 379 370 3066 6222
Green M: 70.0/122 W: 75.3/131 399 360 349 160 452 382 373 136 459 3070 407 378 149 471 360 361 141 379 370 3016 6086
White M: 67.8/117 W: 72.2/125 360 338 304 131 419 329 346 118 422 2767 358 345 134 436 345 344 128 343 332 2765 5532
Handicap 7 9 3 15 11 5 1 17 13 6 2 16 14 8 10 18 4 12
Par 4 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 5 36 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 4 35 71
Handicap (W) 7 9 3 15 13 5 1 17 11 10 6 16 14 2 12 18 4 8

Course Details

Year Built 1959
Fairways Bermuda Grass
Greens Bermuda Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Ralph Plummer (1959)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Clubhouse

Reviews

4.2
2 Reviews (2)

BrandonTuckerGA
Played On
Reviews 305
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Golf Advisor
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Walked

Among Texas' most prestigious clubs

Every golfer in Texas surely wants to experience Champions Golf Club at some point, and I had the chance to prior to the U.S. Women's Open, the latest huge golf tournament held at this club founded by legends Jackie Burke Jr. and Jimmy Demeret.

The aura of the club is as cool as it gets: very old school, memorabilia everywhere, and the men's locker room is cavernous with a huge bar area and bartenders in suits.

On Cypress Creek, you have to be an excellent ball striker due to the length, narrow fairways, thick rough, and huge, sloping greens. It's the greens that really give this course its character. The par 3s are a particular strength of the course with four very scenic ones. The brick linings of water hazards are a neat feature I can't say I've seen anywhere.

Compared to a lot of the 21st century Texas private courses I've played recently, I don't think this 1950s layout within the community is as memorable for the average joe (partially because Houston is just dead-flat and I'm used to more scenic golf in Central Texas. and also because the par 4s are pretty redundant, just long and tough. Golf Magazine ranks it ahead of Austin Country Club and I just don't see how that's possible. ACC has more hole variety and risk-reward elements, not to mention a far more interesting and scenic parcel of land, and, of course, the Harvey Penick influence.

Conditions Excellent
Layout Good
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Default User Avatar
JJBoom
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Previously Played
Good weather
Walked

Big, classic, historic venue

The place oozes tradition. Hard core golf club. Tons of members are REALLY good. The Cypress Course is real playable from men's tees, and challenging from tips. Huge greens. You have to know where flag is. The 7th green for example is almost 70 yards deep. A few memorable holes -- 4 is a long par 3 over Cypress Creek. 8 is a great medium length par 3. 11 is a tough, long par 4, water left of green is a ball hog, green slopes towards it, beware. 14 has a tough tee shot, and you need to play left off tee for right flag and vice versa. Locker room one of the best in all of golf. If you're lucky Jackie Burke will come by and give you some Texas wisdom.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
