Hon-Atsugi Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6821 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/P
|72
|6821 yards
|72.0
|Back/T
|72
|6552 yards
|70.8
|Regular/P
|72
|6447 yards
|70.2
|Regular/T
|72
|6178 yards
|69.3
Scorecard for T Green
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 65.3/116
|380
|329
|399
|184
|397
|490
|147
|409
|511
|3246
|319
|136
|364
|359
|398
|153
|502
|368
|506
|3105
|6351
|Red W: 66.3/118
|362
|319
|380
|162
|383
|465
|130
|378
|494
|3073
|319
|136
|364
|359
|398
|153
|502
|368
|506
|3105
|6178
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|13
|1
|7
|17
|11
|5
|4
|16
|10
|8
|2
|14
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1958
Golf Season Year round. High Season: 4/1 - 6/15, 9/16 - 12/15
Architect Shiro Akahoshi (1958)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout