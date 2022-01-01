Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Kanagawa

Hon-Atsugi Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6821 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.0
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/P 72 6821 yards 72.0
Back/T 72 6552 yards 70.8
Regular/P 72 6447 yards 70.2
Regular/T 72 6178 yards 69.3
Scorecard for T Green
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 65.3/116 380 329 399 184 397 490 147 409 511 3246 319 136 364 359 398 153 502 368 506 3105 6351
Red W: 66.3/118 362 319 380 162 383 465 130 378 494 3073 319 136 364 359 398 153 502 368 506 3105 6178
Handicap 9 15 3 13 1 7 17 11 5 4 16 10 8 2 14 6 18 12
Par 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 5 36 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1958
Golf Season Year round. High Season: 4/1 - 6/15, 9/16 - 12/15
Architect Shiro Akahoshi (1958)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Be the first to leave a review

