Atsugi Kokusai Country Club - East Course

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6644 yards
Slope 125
Rating 37.5
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6644 yards 37.5 125
White 72 6410 yards 35.8 123
White (W) 72 6410 yards 35.3 121
Red (W) 72 5198 yards 34.6 117

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Practice Hole Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC, VISA, AMEX, DC, Mastercard
Dress code Proper golf attire required.

Available Facilities

Lockers

