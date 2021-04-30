Atsugi Kokusai Country Club - West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6857 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6857 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back (W)
|72
|6857 yards
|74.1
|125
|Regular
|72
|6452 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular (W)
|72
|6452 yards
|71.7
|123
Scorecard for West
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|416
|542
|171
|397
|404
|160
|530
|462
|365
|3447
|184
|386
|414
|526
|372
|184
|528
|446
|370
|3410
|6857
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|370
|523
|159
|380
|383
|147
|519
|435
|344
|3260
|168
|366
|365
|516
|318
|175
|508
|436
|340
|3192
|6452
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|7
|1
|13
|17
|5
|11
|16
|10
|4
|2
|14
|8
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Practice Hole Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC, VISA, AMEX, DC, Mastercard
Dress code Proper golf attire required.
Available FacilitiesLockers
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
