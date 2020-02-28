Olympic Country Club Lake Tsuruga Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7007 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7007 yards
|Blue
|72
|6558 yards
|White
|72
|5998 yards
|Red
|72
|5163 yards
Course Details
Year Built 2007
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Nicklaus (2007)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Saison, Diners, Master, AMEX
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Single Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesSauna
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
Course Layout