Kodama Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7066 yards
Slope 131
Rating 73.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Old 72 7066 yards 73.2 131
Back/New 72 6898 yards 72.3
Regular/Old 72 6726 yards 71.7 123
Regular/New 72 6558 yards 70.9
Front/Old 72 6367 yards 70.1 121
Front/New 72 6199 yards 69.2
Ladies/Old 72 5311 yards 65.5 113
Ladies/New 72 5143 yards 64.6
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kodama Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 407 406 207 565 200 408 371 556 373 3493 418 539 228 395 466 554 371 187 415 3573 7066
Blue M: 73.1/123 394 389 190 544 187 388 355 544 355 3346 400 516 196 379 440 533 352 167 397 3380 6726
White M: 70.7/121 373 371 171 528 173 366 337 521 336 3176 382 500 172 360 417 503 331 153 373 3191 6367
Red W: 67.1/113 314 306 100 454 157 260 321 407 281 2600 322 440 144 298 347 422 292 131 315 2711 5311
Handicap 9 3 15 7 13 1 17 5 11 10 4 16 14 2 8 6 18 12
Par 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 5 4 36 4 5 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1977
Architect Osamu Ueda (1977)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Single Allowed Yes
Dress code No T-shirts and jeans. Admission with sandals is not permitted.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

