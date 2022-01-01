Kodama Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7066 yards
Slope 131
Rating 73.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Old
|72
|7066 yards
|73.2
|131
|Back/New
|72
|6898 yards
|72.3
|Regular/Old
|72
|6726 yards
|71.7
|123
|Regular/New
|72
|6558 yards
|70.9
|Front/Old
|72
|6367 yards
|70.1
|121
|Front/New
|72
|6199 yards
|69.2
|Ladies/Old
|72
|5311 yards
|65.5
|113
|Ladies/New
|72
|5143 yards
|64.6
Scorecard for Kodama Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|407
|406
|207
|565
|200
|408
|371
|556
|373
|3493
|418
|539
|228
|395
|466
|554
|371
|187
|415
|3573
|7066
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|394
|389
|190
|544
|187
|388
|355
|544
|355
|3346
|400
|516
|196
|379
|440
|533
|352
|167
|397
|3380
|6726
|White M: 70.7/121
|373
|371
|171
|528
|173
|366
|337
|521
|336
|3176
|382
|500
|172
|360
|417
|503
|331
|153
|373
|3191
|6367
|Red W: 67.1/113
|314
|306
|100
|454
|157
|260
|321
|407
|281
|2600
|322
|440
|144
|298
|347
|422
|292
|131
|315
|2711
|5311
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|7
|13
|1
|17
|5
|11
|10
|4
|16
|14
|2
|8
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1977
Architect Osamu Ueda (1977)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Single Allowed Yes
Dress code No T-shirts and jeans. Admission with sandals is not permitted.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
