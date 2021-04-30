Mishima Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6730 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6730 yards
|71.8
|123
|Regular
|72
|6215 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies (W)
|72
|4837 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Mishima Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|385
|364
|567
|214
|418
|398
|184
|349
|537
|3416
|546
|390
|386
|370
|184
|345
|168
|417
|508
|3314
|6730
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|362
|341
|542
|147
|382
|373
|165
|286
|505
|3103
|528
|366
|362
|344
|161
|323
|147
|394
|487
|3112
|6215
|Ladies W: 66.9/109
|316
|292
|376
|112
|282
|325
|141
|239
|405
|2488
|348
|267
|261
|282
|100
|282
|120
|289
|400
|2349
|4837
|Handicap
|15
|9
|3
|7
|1
|13
|5
|17
|11
|10
|16
|4
|14
|2
|8
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1988
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code No jeans, T-shirts, sandals, slippers or crocs
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout