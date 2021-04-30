Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Shizuoka

Mishima Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6730 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.8
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6730 yards 71.8 123
Regular 72 6215 yards 70.7 121
Ladies (W) 72 4837 yards 66.9 109
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Mishima Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 385 364 567 214 418 398 184 349 537 3416 546 390 386 370 184 345 168 417 508 3314 6730
Regular M: 70.7/121 362 341 542 147 382 373 165 286 505 3103 528 366 362 344 161 323 147 394 487 3112 6215
Ladies W: 66.9/109 316 292 376 112 282 325 141 239 405 2488 348 267 261 282 100 282 120 289 400 2349 4837
Handicap 15 9 3 7 1 13 5 17 11 10 16 4 14 2 8 18 6 12
Par 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 5 4 4 4 3 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1988
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code No jeans, T-shirts, sandals, slippers or crocs

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Kannami Springs CC
Kannami Springs Country Club
Kannami, Shizuoka
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Ashinoko CC
Ashinoko Country Club
Mishima, Shizuoka
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Hakone-en GC: #5
Hakone-en Golf Course
Hakone, Kanagawa
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Gotemba GC
Gotemba Golf Club
Gotemba, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Belleview Nagao GC: #5
Belleview Nagao Golf Club
Gotemba, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hakone Yunohana GC: #4
Hakone Yunohana Golf Course
Hakone, Kanagawa
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Hakone Country Club
Hakone, Kanagawa
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Nishiatami GC
Nishiatami Golf Course
Atami, Shizuoka
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Daihakone CC: #17
Daihakone Country Club
Hakone, Kanagawa
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Ashitaka Six Hundred Club: #7
Ashitaka Six Hundred Club
Numazu, Shizuoka
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Yugawara CC
Yugawara Country Club
Yugawara, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yugawara CC - Short
Yugawara Country Club - Short Course
Yugawara, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Featured Content
KawanaFuji7.jpg
Articles
Kawana's Fuji Course: Japan's coastal resort gem
Load More
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me