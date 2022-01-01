Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Shizuoka

Izu Nirayama Country Club - Center/East Course

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6596 yards
Slope 125
Rating 71.4
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6596 yards 71.4 125
Competition 72 6397 yards 70.7 121
Regular 72 6133 yards 69.5 119
Front 72 5882 yards 68.6 117
Ladies 72 5279 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard for Naka/Higashi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/125 366 186 390 346 381 167 500 439 468 3243 389 375 167 403 387 398 181 505 559 3364 6607
Competition M: 70.7/121 366 186 390 346 372 167 488 422 468 3205 389 330 158 403 387 377 181 481 486 3192 6397
Regular M: 70.0/119 342 176 380 339 362 153 480 412 445 3089 363 305 156 379 367 377 168 463 466 3044 6133
Front M: 69.2/117 330 159 367 332 357 143 470 404 436 2998 353 295 116 364 356 363 150 443 444 2884 5882
Ladies W: 67.1/113 248 140 322 295 327 143 420 379 436 2710 303 275 116 310 286 317 150 368 444 2569 5279
Handicap 5 11 13 15 1 7 9 3 17 2 10 8 12 14 4 16 18 6
Par 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 5 36 4 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1961
Architect Shiro Akahoshi (1961)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, Master, UC, AMEX, Diners, SAISON
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

