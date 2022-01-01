Izu Nirayama Country Club - Center/East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6596 yards
Slope 125
Rating 71.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6596 yards
|71.4
|125
|Competition
|72
|6397 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular
|72
|6133 yards
|69.5
|119
|Front
|72
|5882 yards
|68.6
|117
|Ladies
|72
|5279 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Naka/Higashi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/125
|366
|186
|390
|346
|381
|167
|500
|439
|468
|3243
|389
|375
|167
|403
|387
|398
|181
|505
|559
|3364
|6607
|Competition M: 70.7/121
|366
|186
|390
|346
|372
|167
|488
|422
|468
|3205
|389
|330
|158
|403
|387
|377
|181
|481
|486
|3192
|6397
|Regular M: 70.0/119
|342
|176
|380
|339
|362
|153
|480
|412
|445
|3089
|363
|305
|156
|379
|367
|377
|168
|463
|466
|3044
|6133
|Front M: 69.2/117
|330
|159
|367
|332
|357
|143
|470
|404
|436
|2998
|353
|295
|116
|364
|356
|363
|150
|443
|444
|2884
|5882
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|248
|140
|322
|295
|327
|143
|420
|379
|436
|2710
|303
|275
|116
|310
|286
|317
|150
|368
|444
|2569
|5279
|Handicap
|5
|11
|13
|15
|1
|7
|9
|3
|17
|2
|10
|8
|12
|14
|4
|16
|18
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1961
Architect Shiro Akahoshi (1961)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, Master, UC, AMEX, Diners, SAISON
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout