Grand Fields Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7257 yards
Slope 141
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|7257 yards
|74.9
|141
|Back
|72
|6647 yards
|72.4
|135
|Regular
|72
|6129 yards
|70.1
|130
|Front
|72
|5383 yards
|66.8
|124
Scorecard for Grand Fields Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 74.9/131
|560
|405
|400
|205
|649
|381
|197
|396
|415
|3608
|536
|217
|369
|428
|191
|406
|378
|650
|397
|3572
|7180
|Back M: 73.1/123
|529
|351
|379
|191
|603
|348
|177
|382
|380
|3340
|498
|202
|353
|402
|163
|383
|341
|582
|360
|3284
|6624
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|501
|328
|353
|164
|561
|318
|141
|356
|346
|3068
|466
|180
|347
|369
|150
|360
|290
|552
|324
|3038
|6106
|Front M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113
|469
|302
|313
|143
|447
|295
|95
|324
|281
|2669
|436
|121
|335
|322
|96
|338
|275
|477
|303
|2703
|5372
|Handicap
|13
|17
|3
|9
|1
|11
|5
|15
|7
|12
|6
|18
|2
|10
|14
|16
|4
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, Diners, Master
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout