About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7257 yards
Slope 141
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 7257 yards 74.9 141
Back 72 6647 yards 72.4 135
Regular 72 6129 yards 70.1 130
Front 72 5383 yards 66.8 124
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Grand Fields Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champion M: 74.9/131 560 405 400 205 649 381 197 396 415 3608 536 217 369 428 191 406 378 650 397 3572 7180
Back M: 73.1/123 529 351 379 191 603 348 177 382 380 3340 498 202 353 402 163 383 341 582 360 3284 6624
Regular M: 70.7/121 501 328 353 164 561 318 141 356 346 3068 466 180 347 369 150 360 290 552 324 3038 6106
Front M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113 469 302 313 143 447 295 95 324 281 2669 436 121 335 322 96 338 275 477 303 2703 5372
Handicap 13 17 3 9 1 11 5 15 7 12 6 18 2 10 14 16 4 8
Par 5 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 36 5 3 4 4 3 4 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1992
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, Diners, Master
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

