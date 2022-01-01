Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Shizuoka

Izu Nirayama Country Club - West/Center Course

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6606 yards
Slope 125
Rating 71.4
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6606 yards 71.4 125
Competition 72 6509 yards 72.4 121
Regular 72 6226 yards 69.7 119
Front 72 5940 yards 68.6 116
Ladies 72 5188 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nishi/Naka
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/125 376 383 185 398 483 360 225 376 577 3363 366 186 390 346 381 167 500 439 468 3243 6606
Competition M: 72.4/121 376 354 175 398 483 360 205 376 577 3304 366 186 390 346 372 167 488 422 468 3205 6509
Regular M: 71.7/119 355 346 159 377 469 345 174 357 555 3137 342 176 380 339 362 153 480 412 445 3089 6226
Front M: 69.0/116 319 312 149 370 455 323 150 336 528 2942 330 159 367 332 357 143 470 404 436 2998 5940
Ladies W: 67.1/113 205 312 119 360 358 293 141 310 380 2478 248 140 322 295 327 143 420 379 436 2710 5188
Handicap 5 11 13 1 15 7 9 17 3 10 8 2 4 12 14 16 18 6
Par 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 5 36 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1992
Architect Shiro Akahoshi (1961) Shunsuke Kato (1992)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, Master, UC, AMEX, Diners, SAISON
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

