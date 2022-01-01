Izu Nirayama Country Club - West/Center Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6606 yards
Slope 125
Rating 71.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6606 yards
|71.4
|125
|Competition
|72
|6509 yards
|72.4
|121
|Regular
|72
|6226 yards
|69.7
|119
|Front
|72
|5940 yards
|68.6
|116
|Ladies
|72
|5188 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Nishi/Naka
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/125
|376
|383
|185
|398
|483
|360
|225
|376
|577
|3363
|366
|186
|390
|346
|381
|167
|500
|439
|468
|3243
|6606
|Competition M: 72.4/121
|376
|354
|175
|398
|483
|360
|205
|376
|577
|3304
|366
|186
|390
|346
|372
|167
|488
|422
|468
|3205
|6509
|Regular M: 71.7/119
|355
|346
|159
|377
|469
|345
|174
|357
|555
|3137
|342
|176
|380
|339
|362
|153
|480
|412
|445
|3089
|6226
|Front M: 69.0/116
|319
|312
|149
|370
|455
|323
|150
|336
|528
|2942
|330
|159
|367
|332
|357
|143
|470
|404
|436
|2998
|5940
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|205
|312
|119
|360
|358
|293
|141
|310
|380
|2478
|248
|140
|322
|295
|327
|143
|420
|379
|436
|2710
|5188
|Handicap
|5
|11
|13
|1
|15
|7
|9
|17
|3
|10
|8
|2
|4
|12
|14
|16
|18
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Architect Shiro Akahoshi (1961) Shunsuke Kato (1992)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, Master, UC, AMEX, Diners, SAISON
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout