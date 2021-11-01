Bingara Gorge Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6690 meters
Slope 135
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black (18-hole)
|72
|6690 meters
|135
|Blue (18-hole)
|72
|6254 meters
|129
|White (18-hole)
|72
|5840 meters
|118
|Yellow (18-hole)
|72
|5440 meters
|133
|Red (18-hole)
|72
|5006 meters
|123
Course Details
Year Built 2015
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - $25
Practice/Instruction
Golf School Academy Yes - "Bingara Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Playground
Available ActivitiesSwimming
Available SportsFitness, Tennis, Basketball
