Bingara Gorge Golf Course

0
About

Holes 9
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6690 meters
Slope 135
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black (18-hole) 72 6690 meters 135
Blue (18-hole) 72 6254 meters 129
White (18-hole) 72 5840 meters 118
Yellow (18-hole) 72 5440 meters 133
Red (18-hole) 72 5006 meters 123

Course Details

Year Built 2015

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - $25

Practice/Instruction

Golf School Academy Yes - "Bingara Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Playground

Available Activities

Swimming

Available Sports

Fitness, Tennis, Basketball

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

