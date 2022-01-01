Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Kanuma 72 Country Club - Fuji Course

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 36
Length 3311 yards
Slope 123
Rating 36.6
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/AG 36 3311 yards 36.6 123
Back/BG 36 3230 yards
Regular/AG 36 3079 yards 35.4 121
Regular/BG 36 2987 yards
Ladies/AG 36 2548 yards 33.6 113
Ladies/BG 36 2462 yards
Scorecard for Fuji
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Black M: 36.6/123 506 399 353 173 531 323 204 449 373 3311 3311
White M: 35.4/121 472 363 328 150 482 312 182 436 354 3079 3079
Red W: 33.6/113 384 291 249 124 428 281 112 372 307 2548 2548
Handicap 5 2 8 4 1 7 6 3 9
Par 5 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 36 36

Year Built 1975

Carts Yes

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, DC, Visa, Mastercard, Amex
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Restaurant

