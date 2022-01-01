Kanuma 72 Country Club - Fuji Course
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 36
Length 3311 yards
Slope 123
Rating 36.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/AG
|36
|3311 yards
|36.6
|123
|Back/BG
|36
|3230 yards
|Regular/AG
|36
|3079 yards
|35.4
|121
|Regular/BG
|36
|2987 yards
|Ladies/AG
|36
|2548 yards
|33.6
|113
|Ladies/BG
|36
|2462 yards
Scorecard for Fuji
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Black M: 36.6/123
|506
|399
|353
|173
|531
|323
|204
|449
|373
|3311
|3311
|White M: 35.4/121
|472
|363
|328
|150
|482
|312
|182
|436
|354
|3079
|3079
|Red W: 33.6/113
|384
|291
|249
|124
|428
|281
|112
|372
|307
|2548
|2548
|Handicap
|5
|2
|8
|4
|1
|7
|6
|3
|9
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|36
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, DC, Visa, Mastercard, Amex
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
