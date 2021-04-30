Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Aichi

Mito Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6489 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6489 yards 70.7 121
Regular 72 6090 yards 70.2 119
Front 72 5679 yards 69.2 117
Ladies 72 5151 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Centleisure Mito Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 530 368 378 194 375 343 516 179 384 3267 544 346 194 381 395 173 382 348 459 3222 6489
Regular M: 70.2/119 509 347 365 181 358 324 498 162 353 3097 500 326 178 344 374 140 367 332 432 2993 6090
Front M: 69.2/117 489 328 346 147 343 307 482 144 335 2921 432 303 161 319 350 127 346 311 409 2758 5679
Red W: 67.1/113 436 303 292 126 314 256 440 110 310 2587 432 303 136 304 315 127 268 292 387 2564 5151
Handicap 3 9 15 13 1 7 11 17 5 10 4 16 8 2 14 12 18 6
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 72
Handicap (W) 2 8 15 10 14 4 7 17 12 1 13 18 6 3 11 16 9 5

Course Details

Year Built 1996
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, NICOS, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Sun Belgravia CC
Sun Belgravia Country Club
Okazaki, Aichi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hirao CC - West: #7
Hirao Country Club - West Course
Hirao, Aichi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hirao CC - East: #3
Hirao Country Club - East Course
Hirao, Aichi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hirao CC - North: #2
Hirao Country Club - North Course
Hirao, Aichi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Okazaki CC
Okazaki Country Club
Okazaki, Aichi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Castle Hill CC: #11
Castle Hill Country Club
Toyokawa, Aichi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
The Tradition GC: Clubhouse
The Tradition Golf Club
Okazaki, Aichi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mikawa CC
Mikawa Country Club
Shinshiro, Aichi
0.0
0
Write Review
Shinshiro CC - North: #9
Shinshiro Country Club - North/South Course
Shinshiro, Aichi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shinshiro CC - East: #2
Shinshiro Country Club - East/North Course
Shinshiro, Aichi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shinshiro CC - South: #4
Shinshiro Country Club - South/East Course
Shinshiro, Aichi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tsukude GC: #11
Tsukude Golf Club
Shinshiro, Aichi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me