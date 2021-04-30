Mito Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6489 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6489 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular
|72
|6090 yards
|70.2
|119
|Front
|72
|5679 yards
|69.2
|117
|Ladies
|72
|5151 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Centleisure Mito Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|530
|368
|378
|194
|375
|343
|516
|179
|384
|3267
|544
|346
|194
|381
|395
|173
|382
|348
|459
|3222
|6489
|Regular M: 70.2/119
|509
|347
|365
|181
|358
|324
|498
|162
|353
|3097
|500
|326
|178
|344
|374
|140
|367
|332
|432
|2993
|6090
|Front M: 69.2/117
|489
|328
|346
|147
|343
|307
|482
|144
|335
|2921
|432
|303
|161
|319
|350
|127
|346
|311
|409
|2758
|5679
|Red W: 67.1/113
|436
|303
|292
|126
|314
|256
|440
|110
|310
|2587
|432
|303
|136
|304
|315
|127
|268
|292
|387
|2564
|5151
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|13
|1
|7
|11
|17
|5
|10
|4
|16
|8
|2
|14
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
|Handicap (W)
|2
|8
|15
|10
|14
|4
|7
|17
|12
|1
|13
|18
|6
|3
|11
|16
|9
|5
Course Details
Year Built 1996
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, NICOS, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout